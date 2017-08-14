10 Nail Polishes You Need for Fall

We're not advocates of following every fashion rule, but if you do retire all of your whites after Labor Day weekend, you're probably going to do the same with your bright summer nail polishes, too.

Whether you're feeling something more edgy than a sheer ballet pink, or looking for a more seasonally-appropriate bold hue, this season's new shades cover all of the bases. Chanel's new gray shade channels driving through fog on a road trip, OPI's rich berry pays homage to Iceland, the most popular vacation destination on Instagram this year, while Yves Saint Laurent's silver glitter looks like it was a disco ball snatched from Studio 54.

Keep scrolling for the 10 nail polishes that you're going to want to wear this fall.

