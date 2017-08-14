10 Nail Polishes You Need for Fall

Getty
Erin Lukas
Aug 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am

We're not advocates of following every fashion rule, but if you do retire all of your whites after Labor Day weekend, you're probably going to do the same with your bright summer nail polishes, too.

Whether you're feeling something more edgy than a sheer ballet pink, or looking for a more seasonally-appropriate bold hue, this season's new shades cover all of the bases. Chanel's new gray shade channels driving through fog on a road trip, OPI's rich berry pays homage to Iceland, the most popular vacation destination on Instagram this year, while Yves Saint Laurent's silver glitter looks like it was a disco ball snatched from Studio 54.

Keep scrolling for the 10 nail polishes that you're going to want to wear this fall.

VIDEO: How to Master the Rose Quartz Manicure

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zoya Professional Lacquer in Elaine 

Zoya $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture in Studio Silver 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Sweet Emotion 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Jealous Gaze 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Iceland Collection Classic Nail Lacquer in Aurora Berry 

OPI $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Couture Colour 

Dior $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Tang Bang 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Jinsoon Nail Polish in Abyss 

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish in Pink Metal 

Pacifica $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Horizon Line 

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!