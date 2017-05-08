10 Neutral Nail Polishes That Are Anything But Basic

Courtesy (6)
Erin Lukas
May 08, 2017 @ 10:30 am

What’s your coffee order after you’ve tried the unicorn frappuccino and all of the other mythical animal themed-drinks that followed? You go back to drinking your usual grande drip coffee. Nail art can also feel like a trend that’s jumped the shark. After a series neon nail polish shades and geode-inspired designs you saw on Instagram, eventually, you’ll want to go back to basics. But, simple doesn’t have to be boring.

Instead of settling for the same sheer nude shade you’ve been using since your mom first let you wear nail polish in middle school, we’ve rounded up some alternative shades that aren’t too over the top, but the perfect middle ground. Keep scrolling for our 10 polish picks.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Nail Color in Cocktail Bling 

Essie $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Re-Nude

Sally Hansen $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Côte Nail Polish in No. 60

côte $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Sarah Smile 

Deborah Lippmann $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Gatsby

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc Long Wear Cambridge Grove Nail Polish 

Nails Inc. $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tom Ford Nail Color In Feed The Rich 

Tom Ford $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Londontown Lakur In Mauve Over 

Londontown $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Feed The Rich 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Coquillage

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!