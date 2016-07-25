Um, There's a Detox Mask for Your Nails

After a good long run of not biting my nails, I cracked. And I'm not proud of it. The aftermath? Pure carnage. What was left on my stumps of fingers could hardly pass as fingernails. I needed a hardcore treatment to get my hands back to human shape. Desperate times called for major measures and I turned to Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Mask. Good news: It really did make a palpable difference in the strength of my nails. Read on for even more about why it's SICK.

What It's Called:

Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Mask.

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A bottle of Cupcake chardonnay or .... or $15; sephora.com.

RELATED: What Mascara Should You Really Be Wearing? Because, Summer

What Makes It Special:

It's literally an intensive overnight mask to treat nails which are damaged or prone to weakening. They'll be regenerated in 8 hrs. That's a solid night's sleep, FYI.

Who’s It For?

Anyone with dry, peeling nails or for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their nails.

When to Use It:

At night—so you get a full 8 hours of treatment.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Just Did Something Major to Her Hair

What It Feels Like:

It's a gel formulation that soaks into the nail.

What It Smells Like:

A light fragrance of green tea.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Nail your #manimonday with this limited edition 'Nail Power' treatment trio available at nailsinc.com. Everything you need to promote strong, healthy nails. 💚 A photo posted by Nails inc (@nailsinc) on Jun 13, 2016 at 4:18am PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

“Simply apply the mask with the handy doe-foot applicator and massage into the nail bed for maximum activation and stimulation. The mask washes off in the morning with water leaving you with hydrated, healthy nails.," says Thea Green, Founder of Nails Inc.