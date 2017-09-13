If You're a Coffee Lover, You'll Freak Out Over These Nail Polishes

How many cups of coffee have you downed today? If you’re like me and you're slowly savoring your third delicious Starbucks bevvy spiked with milk, Nails Inc.’s new launch is going to make you one happy latte lover.

The brand’s newest lacquer lineup is infused with caffeine. Yes, like the stuff you thrived on in college while you were pulling all-nighters to meet a paper deadline. The very same stuff you reach for when your alarm goes off at 6 a.m. and you’re expected to be a living, functioning, pleasant person in an hour. The Caffeine Hit Collection consists of four neutral shades that are reminiscent of the stuff in your mugs.

Courtesy

You’ve got Rise & Grind (a shimmery crushed gold), Afternoon Mocha (a light brown), Chai Kiss (a creamy nude), and Espresso Martini (a dark brown).

Each one of these colors is made with actual caffeine, which is meant to support nail regeneration, giving you stronger, healthier tips in the long run.

You can pick each shade up now on Sephora.com for $11 each.