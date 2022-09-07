Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails

Beauty trends come and go, but there's one that's stood the test of time: slugging. Slugging has made its way to our skin, hair, body — and now, nails.

But it makes sense, seeing as few things can be as irritating as having dry, chapped cuticles and nails, which can both be painful and lead to nail breakage.

To better understand what it is, the benefits, and how to do it, we asked three nail experts to weigh in. Their answers, below.

What Is Slugging?

Before we dive into the specifics, let's make sure we're on the same page about slugging. (No, it does not involve slugs.) We previously reported that slugging is a K-beauty trend that involves "slathering your face with a heavy occlusive moisturizer like petroleum jelly" to lock in hydration.

What Is Nail Slugging?

Similar as with the skin, nail slugging is done to hydrate the nails and cuticles. NAILS INC. Founder, Thea Green, explains that the process is similar to that of skin slugging in that you apply a thick, petroleum-like moisturizer over your typical cuticle oil or cream before going to bed.

What Are the Benefits Of Nail Slugging?

Moisturized cuticles and nails equals healthy cuticles and nails — it's really that simple.

"Nail slugging aids in growing stronger healthier nails and benefits the surrounding skin and cuticle of the nail unit to help prevent dry, brittle or splitting nails," says Pattie Yankee, a New York-based celebrity nail artist and consulting manicurist for Dashing Diva.

She goes on to explain that slugging should be focused around the cuticle area as it's the protective barrier of the nail unit. "If the cuticles are dry, unhealthy or splitting, it allows bacteria and germs to enter into the matrix area where are nails are formed, and may cause inflammation or infections," Yankee adds.

What Steps Do I Need to Follow for Nail Slugging?

According to Emily H. Rudman, CEO of Emilie Heathe, all you need to do are follow a few simple steps to get your healthiest nails ever.