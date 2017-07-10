This Nail Polish Is the Next Best Thing to a Gel Manicure

PSA: Your gel manicures obsession doesn’t have to empty out your spending budget every single month. You can now get the same long-lasting, super shiny benefits in a single nail polish bottle, no UV lamp required. From essie to Sally Hansen, countless brands you know and love have created at-home gel nail polish formulas in every color of the rainbow and then some that you can paint on yourself for a fraction of the usual cost. Whether you’re trying to cut the spending your your manicurist told you she’s fresh out of appointments, this nail polish trend is the next best thing to sitting in the salon.

Keep scrolling to shop the category, along with a few of our favorite colors.

VIDEO: How to Master the Crystal Clear Manicure