This Nail Polish Is the Next Best Thing to a Gel Manicure

Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 10, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

PSA: Your gel manicures obsession doesn’t have to empty out your spending budget every single month. You can now get the same long-lasting, super shiny benefits in a single nail polish bottle, no UV lamp required. From essie to Sally Hansen, countless brands you know and love have created at-home gel nail polish formulas in every color of the rainbow and then some that you can paint on yourself for a fraction of the usual cost. Whether you’re trying to cut the spending your your manicurist told you she’s fresh out of appointments, this nail polish trend is the next best thing to sitting in the salon.

Keep scrolling to shop the category, along with a few of our favorite colors.

VIDEO: How to Master the Crystal Clear Manicure

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish

Go ahead and buy that new sundress. This bottle will only set you back $12! All you need to do is apply two coats of the polish and then top it off with essie's Gel Setter Top Coat ($10; target.com) for a wear that will last up to two whole weeks. 

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel

You can have just as much color selection with at-home gel manicures as you do in the salon. Revlon makes its ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in 30 different shades at only $5 a pop.

NAILS INC Gel Effect Nail Polish

This polish will give you the same super shine and thickness that gel lacquer in the salon does. You can use the brand's base coat first and the top coat last to prolong the wear. 

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Sally Hansen's take is the top-selling gel polish sold in the US, and the shade options are incredibly impressive, with metallics, high-impact colors, and neutrals to fit any style perference.

Wet n Wild 1 Step WonderGel Nail Color

This gel polish formula doesn't require a top coat, so all you really have to do is paint on two coats and wait for it to dry to a super shiny finish. 

DEBORAH LIPPMANN Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish

Always with the health and wellbeing of your nails in mind, Deborah Lippmann formulated a range of gel polish colors that can be taken off with any nail polish remover and is gentle on your nail beds, all while resisting wear and tear. 

