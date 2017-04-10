This Is the Most Shared Nail Polish Shade on Pinterest

While unicorns and mermaids seem to dominate Instagram, the polish trend that’s starting conversations on Pinterest is a bit more subtle. The stats are in, and the most shared polish on Pinterest is essie’s topless & barefoot ($9; macys.com).

We can’t lie... We were definitely expecting ballet slippers to be ruling boards everywhere, but it looks like users are giving pastel pink the backseat. Get this—the color has increased in popularity on Pinterest by 796 percent!

If you’re unfamiliar with topless and barefoot, the brand describes it as "a barely there soft beige pink." It's not too far off ballet slippers, but falls into more of a goes-with-anything neutral category. It's one of those hues we'd reach for when we want a clean, simple manicure or pedicure.

How many secret wedding boards do you think this shade is living on?