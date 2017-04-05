10 Pink Nail Polish Shades to Complete Your True Millennial Look

If 50 shades of Millennial pink has already taken over your wardrobe, apartment, and even your restaurant preferences, it's about time you extend the buzzy color family to your manicure. Because truly, is any look complete, or as Instagrammable, without a pale, rosy, digitally-beloved moment? We think not.

No matter your price point, these polish picks below run the gamut from dusty and pastel to creamy and slightly coral—and they all belong on your nails.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Master the Seeing Stars Manicure