10 Pink Nail Polish Shades to Complete Your True Millennial Look

Time Inc. Digital Studio (5)
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 04, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

If 50 shades of Millennial pink has already taken over your wardrobe, apartment, and even your restaurant preferences, it's about time you extend the buzzy color family to your manicure. Because truly, is any look complete, or as Instagrammable, without a pale, rosy, digitally-beloved moment? We think not.

No matter your price point, these polish picks below run the gamut from dusty and pastel to creamy and slightly coral—and they all belong on your nails.

VIDEO: How to Master the Seeing Stars Manicure

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

côte Nail Polish in No. 9

côte $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Think Pink

Deborah Lippmann $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Londontown Nail Lakur in Candy Floss

Londontown $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Dear Sundays Nail Color in No. 8

Dear Sundays $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

SinfulColors Nail Polish in Supernova

Sinful Colors $2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

HM Nail Polish in Daybreak

H&M $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Infinite Shine Shades in It's a Girl

OPI $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Lauren B. Beauty Nail Polish in Parade of Peonies

Lauren B. Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

essie Nail Polish in Backseat Besties 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

LANCÔME Vernis In Love Nail Polish in Jolie Rosalie 

Lancome $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!