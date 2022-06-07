Milky Nails Is the 2022 Update to a Timeless Neutral Manicure
From checkerboard patterns to rainbow French manicures, there are always a number of bold, bright nail art designs that go viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, if you prefer laidback, subtle manicures, some trends fall on the neutral spectrum, too.
Enter milky nails, a manicure that's all about the polish color rather than nail art. It's a minimal yet chic, falling smack in the middle between opaque white and sheer white. As the name suggests, the finished look resembles a tall glass of milk, whether you prefer whole or non-dairy.
The #milkynails hashtag has 9.8 million views on TikTok, but the manicure is having a moment offline, too. Lizzo often wears the look for performances, and milky nails are even J.Lo approved. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik Instagrammed the milky white manicure with almond-shaped French tips that he gave the star, sharing that he used Bio Seaweed Gel's Be The Light to create it.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and Hailey Bieber are a few other stars who are fans of the manicure, and if you follow any of them on social media, you've probably caught a glimpse of their milky white tips on their Instagram Stories over the past few seasons.
Bieber even wore the look to the 2022 Met Gala, and her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt included the breakdown of products she used to achieve the milky white finish in her Instagram caption. The mixture included OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny and OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.
And like Bachik demonstrated with J.Lo's milky French manicure, you can add a touch of nail art to a milky white base, should you so desire. Here, a manicure from Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood (Bieber and Jenner's go-to manicure spot), incorporates matte white negative space lines.
While professional nail artists like Ganzorigt may use powders to achieve the effect, milky white nails can be done at home with a single polish. Ahead, a few of our favorite shades to use for a milky manicure.
Milky White Nail Polishes to Use for Your Next Manicure
Related Items
Bio Seaweed Gel BeBio Nail Lacquer in Be the Light
The exact shade Bachik used on J.Lo, this polish promises up to seven days of chip-free wear.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
While Ganzorigt used an OPI gel polish on Bieber that's only available to professional nail artists, the exact shade comes in the brand's classic regular polish, too.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Blanc White
This soft white polish from Chanel is perfect for DIY-ing the trend at home.
Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in Winterset Snow
The vintage-inspired bottle is reason alone to buy this Gucci polish, but the shade lies comfortably between opaque and sheer white.
Nails.Inc What the Shell? Pearl Effect Nail Polish
To add a touch of shimmer to your milky nails, try this pearlescent white polish by Nails.Inc.