These Manicures Were the Campiest Thing About the 2019 Met Gala
The 2019 Met Gala was a lot to take in. Given that this year was about all things camp, celebrating all things over-the-top and gaudy, celebrities didn't hold back in delivering their interpretations of the theme.
All of the feathers, sequins, pastel wigs, and crystal eye decals on the red carpet speak for themselves, but, if you can divert your attention away from Celine Dion's crystal fringe bodysuit, Kacey Musgraves looking like a life-size Barbie, and Lupita Nyong'o technicolor eyeshadow for just a few minutes, you'll see some serious nail art.
From Elle Fanning's kitcshy nail charms to Cardi B's Swarvoski crystals, the night's manicures were bright, sparkly, totally extra, and so campy.
Here, we've rounded up the best celebrity nail art from the 2019 Met Gala.
Elle Fanning
The impracticality of Elle Fanning's nail charms is what makes her manicure so campy. Before piercing the nails and adding charms, manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo painted them with Essie's Strike a Rose, a shade from the brand's upcoming Summer 2019 colleciton.
Alexa Chung
Remember the half moon nail art trend that was huge a few years back? Alexa Chung just gave it a very campy spin. Her manicurist Naomi Yasuda gave her slime green glitter nails with negative space half moons.
Ezra Miller
All eyes were on all of Ezra Miller's sets of eyes, but his manicure deserves a moment of your attention, too. His manicurist Naomi Yasuda gave his nails a dramatic square shape, then painted them matte white. If you think they look like teeth, you're not alone.
Lucy Boynton
With Essie's sheer gray Press Pause as a base, the crystals celebrity manicurist Elle applied to Lucy Boyton's nails and fingers truly stood out.
Gemma Chan
The Crazy Rich Asians star took the rainbow manicure trend to a whole new level. Instead of painting each nail a different color, she had a line of rainbow crystals applied down the side of each finger.
Aquaria
Aquaria's crystal manicurre screams "camp." Did you expect anything less than extra from the first drag queen to ever walk the Met Gala red carpet?
Katie Holmes
These abstract watercolor nails by celebrity manicurist Elle is a manicure you could totally create at home.
Harry Styles
When it comes to accent nails, Harry Styles doesn't think you have to just choose one. And the proof is in his Met Gala manicure. Instead of sticking to one color, he painted his nails back and turquoise.
Rita Ora
Celebrity manicurist Naomi Yasuda used OPI's GelColor in Comet Closer, Dreams In Silver Platter, Gold Key To The Kingdom to create Rita Ora's metallic manicure.
Kim was drippin' from her wet look waves all the way down to her manicure. Thanks to celebrity manicurist Tom Banchick who drove the theme of her Met Gala outfit home by adding crytal water drops to the ends of each nail.
Yara Shahidi
Celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo did Yara Shahidi's manicre using OPI's Infinite Shine Nail Polish, Kanpai Opi!, plus leftover beads and rhinestones from her Prada outfit.
Cardi B
Cardi B kills the nail art game on an average day, so unsurprisingly, her Met Gala manicure didn't dissapoint. Her go-to manicurist Jenny Bui used OPI's GelColor in Candied Kingdom as a base before applying ruby Swarvoski crystals.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld's mint pastel 3D manicure by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik was inspired by what else, but candy wrappers.