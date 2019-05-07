These Manicures Were the Campiest Thing About the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala was a lot to take in. Given that this year was about all things camp, celebrating all things over-the-top and gaudy, celebrities didn't hold back in delivering their interpretations of the theme.

All of the feathers, sequins, pastel wigs, and crystal eye decals on the red carpet speak for themselves, but, if you can divert your attention away from Celine Dion's crystal fringe bodysuit, Kacey Musgraves looking like a life-size Barbie, and Lupita Nyong'o technicolor eyeshadow for just a few minutes, you'll see some serious nail art.

From Elle Fanning's kitcshy nail charms to Cardi B's Swarvoski crystals, the night's manicures were bright, sparkly, totally extra, and so campy.

Here, we've rounded up the best celebrity nail art from the 2019 Met Gala.

