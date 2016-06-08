Instagram's Mermaid Nails Trend Lets You Channel Your Inner Ariel 

We've got some major summer nail inspo to brighten up your Wednesday. While we have given up on our childhood dreams of becoming a mermaid, there's a new way to channel that dream — mermaid nails. They're also better than being an actual mermaid because they don't require any major lifestyle changes. Living underwater probably looks funner than it actually is. Also, oxygen would be an issue.

Mermaid nails are aggressively fun, and just imagine the happiness you'll feel every time you look down at your hands. Pure joy, people! Pure joy!

The looks below range from impractically glamorous to subtle enough to incorporate into your summer #looks arsenal.

RELATED: This Teeny-Tiny Lipstick Packs Some Serious Punch

One of the sets from the promo today by @sayuri22n mermaid nails!! We will be running another promotion soon so keep an eye out here!! #nailsoftheday #nailswag #nailart #nailartmelbourne #clarahnails #mermaidnails #melbournenailart #melbournecbd #japanesenailartist A photo posted by clarahnails (@clarahnails) on Jun 8, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

Mermaids have more fun. #mermaidnails #notd #acrylicnails #stilettonails #mermaids #limecrime #art #love #oceannails A photo posted by ✨🦄Mary✨ (@nailedbymary) on Jun 7, 2016 at 7:12am PDT

Mommy's beautiful mermaid nails! Thank you @nailsbyval86 #nails #nailart #mermaidnails #beachnails A photo posted by KittiesMama (@officialkittiesmamayt) on Jun 7, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Dropped Her Dead of Knight Lip Kit on Insta