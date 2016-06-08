Instagram's Mermaid Nails Trend Lets You Channel Your Inner Ariel 

_stephsnails_/Instagram

Everything is better under the sea.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Jun 08, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

We've got some major summer nail inspo to brighten up your Wednesday. While we have given up on our childhood dreams of becoming a mermaid, there's a new way to channel that dream — mermaid nails. They're also better than being an actual mermaid because they don't require any major lifestyle changes. Living underwater probably looks funner than it actually is. Also, oxygen would be an issue. 

Mermaid nails are aggressively fun, and just imagine the happiness you'll feel every time you look down at your hands. Pure joy, people! Pure joy!

The looks below range from impractically glamorous to subtle enough to incorporate into your summer #looks arsenal.

Mermaids have more fun. #mermaidnails #notd #acrylicnails #stilettonails #mermaids #limecrime #art #love #oceannails

A photo posted by ✨🦄Mary✨ (@nailedbymary) on

 

 

Mommy's beautiful mermaid nails! Thank you @nailsbyval86 #nails #nailart #mermaidnails #beachnails

A photo posted by KittiesMama (@officialkittiesmamayt) on

 

 

 

