The Pale Pink Nail Polish You Need to Copy Meghan Markle's Manicure

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 12, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Pale pink nail polish has the Royal stamp of approval, and as we all know after staring at the sparkler on her left finger, Meghan Markle has already adopted the classic beauty trend. The Queen reportedly has a thing for essie’s Ballet Slippers, and Kate Middleton prefers Allure, but we’re not sure of the exact lacquer Markle picked for her engagement announcement.

But as long as you have a pick of the lovebirds, you can her simple, chic, and perfectly groomed manicure—one that goes with everything and will stand the test of time—by shopping these dupes. We rounded up the best nail polishes out there for creating a look worthy of Megan Markle’s wedding day and your next trip to the salon.

VIDEO: 13 Times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Were Fashion Twinning

1 of 7 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in A Fine Romance

Deborah Lippmann $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Sheer Happiness

Sally Hansen $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Incognito

Dior $27 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Essie $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

NAILS INC. Nailpure Nail Polish in London Court

Nails Inc. $15 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

CHANEL LE VERNIS LONGWEAR NAIL COLOUR in Ballerina

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Ghost Edit

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW

