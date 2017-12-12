The Pale Pink Nail Polish You Need to Copy Meghan Markle's Manicure

Pale pink nail polish has the Royal stamp of approval, and as we all know after staring at the sparkler on her left finger, Meghan Markle has already adopted the classic beauty trend. The Queen reportedly has a thing for essie’s Ballet Slippers, and Kate Middleton prefers Allure, but we’re not sure of the exact lacquer Markle picked for her engagement announcement.

But as long as you have a pick of the lovebirds, you can her simple, chic, and perfectly groomed manicure—one that goes with everything and will stand the test of time—by shopping these dupes. We rounded up the best nail polishes out there for creating a look worthy of Megan Markle’s wedding day and your next trip to the salon.

