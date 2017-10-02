8 Matte Black Nails Ideas Idea to Try for Your Next Manicure 

Whether you're in the mood to challenge your past teenage angst or you're just really excited for Halloween, a chipped black manicure can help you express exactly how you're feeling. That being said, if you're tired of the average black nail polish, a shine-free, matte finish can help you achieve an edgier look.

To give your manicure the matte treatment, you can opt for painting on a matte black nail polish, or you can use a matte top coat like Sally Hansen's Big Matte Top Coat ($6; target.com) over your current favorite bottle of inky polish.

From solid stripes to unexpected flower designs, we've rounded up eight ways to experiment with matte black nails now. Screenshot these manicures to DIY them, or bring them along to your next salon appointment.

