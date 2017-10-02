8 Matte Black Nails Ideas Idea to Try for Your Next Manicure 

Erin Lukas
Oct 02, 2017

Whether you're in the mood to challenge your past teenage angst or you're just really excited for Halloween, a chipped black manicure can help you express exactly how you're feeling. That being said, if you're tired of the average black nail polish, a shine-free, matte finish can help you achieve an edgier look.

To give your manicure the matte treatment, you can opt for painting on a matte black nail polish, or you can use a matte top coat like Sally Hansen's Big Matte Top Coat ($6; target.com) over your current favorite bottle of inky polish.

From solid stripes to unexpected flower designs, we've rounded up eight ways to experiment with matte black nails now. Screenshot these manicures to DIY them, or bring them along to your next salon appointment.

1 of 8 misspopnails/Instagram

Subtle Stripes 

Start with a base in any color, and use a striping tool to draw on the thin black stripes on every other nail. Set it with a matte top coat to get a shine-free finish. 

Manicure by Miss Pop (@misspopnails). 

2 of 8 aliciatnails/Instagram

Monochromatic Polka Dots 

The shiny dots add an interesting contrast to a matte black base. After painting your nails and sealing it with a matte top coat, use a dipping tool to create the dots with a regular black polish. 

Manicure by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails.com). 

3 of 8 paintboxnails/Instagram

Black & White Squares 

What's black and white and totally chic? These tiny graphic white squares on a matte black base. 

Manicure by Paintbox (@paintboxnails). 

 

4 of 8 theeditorialnail/Instagram

All-Black Chevron Stripes 

 

Chevron has never looked so slick. 

Manicure by Alicia J (@theeditorialnail). 

5 of 8 vanityprojects/Instagram

Half Moons

 

A quirky and cool alternative to a French manicure. 

Manicure by Vanity Projects (@vanityprojects). 

6 of 8 vanityprojects/Instagram

Starry Skies 

 

Hand-painted flowers contrast a matte black polish.

Manicure by Vanity Porjects (@vanityprojects). 

7 of 8 vanityprojects/Instagram

Solid Black 

Keep it simple by applying two coats of a matte black nail polish for an opaque finish.

Manicure by Vanity Projects (@vanityprojects). 

8 of 8 theeditorialnail/Instagram

Black & Gold 

Paint your nails black and choose one digit to leave clean. Apply crystals from a craft store using nail glue in the pattern of your choice. 

Manicure by Gracie J (@theeditorialnail). 

