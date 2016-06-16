5 Perfect Mani-Pedi Combos for Every Summer Occasion

Erin Lukas
Jun 16, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

More often than not, two is better than one, especially when it comes to nail polish. Now that warmer weather is here, you don't just have to worry about picking the perfect lacquer shade for your manicures; you also have to choose a complementary hue for your pedicure. With a myriad of color combinations to choose from, we’ve done some of the work for you by rounding up our favorite polish pairings for wherever the long, lazy days of summer may take you—but we’ll leave the actual paint job up to you.

Weekend In The City  

Two shades that are just as sunny as your disposition when you're spending a Saturday afternoon strolling and shopping in town.

Perfect pairing: Eve Snow Nail Polish in Life’s a Peach ($16; net-a-porter.com) + Yves Saint Laurent Beauty La Laque Couture Nail Polish in Jaune Babouche 62 ($25; net-a-porter.com).

Beach Break

Whether you keep it local or fly to a tropical shore, embrace the sand and sea with beige and turquoise polishes.

Perfect pairing: Essie Nail Polish in Sand Tropez ($9; essie.com) + Butter London Trend Nail Lacquer in Minted ($15; nordstrom.com).

Office Appropriate 

A pretty pastel pink and vibrant posy polish will almost make you forget you're stuck inside an office on a gorgeous summer day.

Perfect pairing: Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Funny Girl ($18; sephora.com) + Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Wild About Pink ($27; sephora.com).

Backyard BBQ

Nothing says chic at a backyard fête like a gingham-inspired mani-pedi.

Perfect pairing: Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in White On ($3; drugstore.com) + Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in My Boyfriend’s Back ($20; net-a-porter.com).

Weekend Wedding 

Charming pastels will take you and your sundresses through the entire summer wedding season.

Perfect pairing: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in All Chalked Up ($8; drugstore.com) + Lancôme Vernis In Love Nail Polish in 153 Bleu Ciel Parisien ($16; lancome-usa.com).

