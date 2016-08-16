Makeup by Rose XOXO Just Launched her Formula X #ColorCurators Collection

If you're as addicted to the Formula X #ColorCurators collections as we are, wait until you feast your eyes on Makeup by Rose XOXO's edition for August. The YouTube star's trio of nail polishes are exactly what you're looking for to bridge the gap between late summer and early Fall.

#HOUSTON we're here! Come mani with us (12PM). 💅🏽🙌🏼💅🏽 🙌🏼💅🏽#MakeUpByRoseXFormulaX #ColorCurators A photo posted by FORMULA X (@formulaxnail) on Aug 13, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

Rose Siard, the beauty behind the blog, introduces three must-have shades she's super excited to share with her fans, namely because the polish called Mahvelous Rose is a pastel mauve she has personally been searching for over the course of years.

"I love these shades because they're a little part of me that I get to share with you," said Siard in a statement. "And you guys will love these shades because I think they'll go with just about everything this season and theyr'e perfect for fall."

Aside from the mauve shade that has eluded the vlogger for so long, the collection also includes Acoustic Dreams, described as "a vampy chocolate burgundy" and Puffin!, a mink gray that reminds Siard of her hubby.

Personally, we can't think of a better name for a polish than Puffin!—so cute!

You can find Formula X #ColorCurators: Makeup by Rose XOXO in Sephora and online at sephora.com for the month of August, but it will be adios for the collection come September so snap 'em up while you can!