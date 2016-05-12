Lottie Tomlinson x Nails Inc Is Coming Soon

Nails Inc have just announced their ambassador and collaborator — Lottie Tomlinson. Both Nails Inc and Lottie shared Instagram's sharing new of the new line. Lottie is a model, professional makeup artist and hair color chameleon. You may recognize Lottie as one of Selena Gomez's makeup artists on her Revival tour... BUT, if her last names seem almost too familiar, it might be because she's Louis Tomlinson's younger half-sister.

#LOTTIETOMLINSONXNAILSINC @nailsinc 😍😁💅🏻❤️ xxx A photo posted by Lottie (@lottietomlinson) on May 12, 2016 at 7:00am PDT

Lottie will be brand ambassador and curator for Fall Winter 2016 and we are so darn excited for what's to come! Her collaboration with Nails Inc will include several new products specific to her, as well helping with general product direction for the season. If the collaboration is half as good as Lottie's nine billion hair color transformations, then we're in for a good one!