I Finally Got My Hands on This Nail Concealer That Keeps Selling Out — and It's Worth the Hype

Since becoming a mom and working from home full-time, my beauty routine has gone out the window; I've streamlined my makeup to less than five products (when I wear it, that is), and I've gotten my hair routine down to a simple wash and air dry. My nail routine? Non-existent, but not for a lack of wanting a little polish. So when I saw fellow WFH mom and influencer behind the popular Things I Bought and Liked Instagram debut her favorite "in-between" nail polish pick, I was intrigued.

Ever since I bought Londontown's Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer, it's become my solution for a no-manicure manicure look. Made with porcelain flower extract and the brand's nourishing botanical oil complex, it simultaneously brightens and conditions nails; claims to have optical brighteners that neutralize discoloration and erases imperfections, like yellowing nails or stains. It comes in two sheer colors, milky white and light pink, the latter of which I tried.

The caveat is that it's become a little hard to find — according to the brand, Londontown has sold over a million bottles since it launched, and the recent bump from social media has skyrocketed its popularity. I saw the pink shade sell out on Amazon and other sites in real-time as I frantically tried to add it to my cart. Fortunately, both colors are back in stock at Amazon (for now) as well as Londontown's website.

The first time I applied the polish I did two coats, which I liked but didn't love — it looked more like a gel manicure, and I prefer something more natural. (However, that's a plus if you like that look!) The next time, I just did one coat and it had me swooning over how sophisticated my hands looked. The polish is sheer and flattering with a healthy shine. You can apply a top coat for extra protection and longevity, but I loved the look of just one quick swipe.

I also love how easy it is to apply; I'm left-handed and notorious for making an enormous mess with at-home manicures, but I put this on without issue. Its forgiving formula makes it easy to paint on without streaking, and it dries very quickly as promised. It stayed on for five days without chipping or peeling, although given how quickly it goes on and dries, I wouldn't mind reapplying.

The Londontown Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer makes me feel instantly pulled together, even if I am sitting in sweats with my hair in a scrunchie. If you can get your hands on it, it'll definitely go on your repeat purchase list.