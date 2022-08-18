I Finally Got My Hands on This Nail Concealer That Keeps Selling Out — and It's Worth the Hype

It makes me look sophisticated (even if I’m just wearing sweats).

By Lauren Finney Harden
Published on August 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Londontown Kur Nail Concealer
Photo: londontownusa/Instagram

Since becoming a mom and working from home full-time, my beauty routine has gone out the window; I've streamlined my makeup to less than five products (when I wear it, that is), and I've gotten my hair routine down to a simple wash and air dry. My nail routine? Non-existent, but not for a lack of wanting a little polish. So when I saw fellow WFH mom and influencer behind the popular Things I Bought and Liked Instagram debut her favorite "in-between" nail polish pick, I was intrigued.

Ever since I bought Londontown's Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer, it's become my solution for a no-manicure manicure look. Made with porcelain flower extract and the brand's nourishing botanical oil complex, it simultaneously brightens and conditions nails; claims to have optical brighteners that neutralize discoloration and erases imperfections, like yellowing nails or stains. It comes in two sheer colors, milky white and light pink, the latter of which I tried.

The caveat is that it's become a little hard to find — according to the brand, Londontown has sold over a million bottles since it launched, and the recent bump from social media has skyrocketed its popularity. I saw the pink shade sell out on Amazon and other sites in real-time as I frantically tried to add it to my cart. Fortunately, both colors are back in stock at Amazon (for now) as well as Londontown's website.

Illuminating Nail Concealer
Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com and londontownusa.com

Illuminating Nail Concealer
Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com and londontownusa.com

The first time I applied the polish I did two coats, which I liked but didn't love — it looked more like a gel manicure, and I prefer something more natural. (However, that's a plus if you like that look!) The next time, I just did one coat and it had me swooning over how sophisticated my hands looked. The polish is sheer and flattering with a healthy shine. You can apply a top coat for extra protection and longevity, but I loved the look of just one quick swipe.

I also love how easy it is to apply; I'm left-handed and notorious for making an enormous mess with at-home manicures, but I put this on without issue. Its forgiving formula makes it easy to paint on without streaking, and it dries very quickly as promised. It stayed on for five days without chipping or peeling, although given how quickly it goes on and dries, I wouldn't mind reapplying.

The Londontown Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer makes me feel instantly pulled together, even if I am sitting in sweats with my hair in a scrunchie. If you can get your hands on it, it'll definitely go on your repeat purchase list.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nail Art
I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime
This Tinted Nail Moisturizer Is My New Go-To for Clean Manicures This Summer
This Tinted Nail Moisturizer Is My New Staple for Clean Manicures This Summer
I Love Boring Manicures — and I'm Not Alone
I Love Boring Manicures, and I'm Not Alone
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
best at home gel kits
We Tried 9 At-Home Gel Manicure Kits — These 6 Deliver Salon-Quality Results
opi nail polish summer collection
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 New Summer Nail Products I'm Adding to My Cart
How to Fix a Broken Nail At Home
How to Fix a Broken Nail At Home, According to Experts
Drybar Blow-Dry Brush Sale
I Finally Got My Hands on Drybar's Blow-Dry Brush — and I Can Confirm It's Worth the Hype
How to Get Nail Glue Off Skin
How to Safely Get Nail Glue Off Your Skin
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors to Wear All Summer Long
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
TK
Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Manicures
Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails Are Going Viral — Here's How to DIY the Look at Home
TikTok Concealer Brush
TikTok Is Going Wild Over This $7 Line-Blurring Concealer Brush That Already Sold Out Twice
Olive & June Mani System Sale
This Buzzy Manicure Set Has Sold Out 4 Times, and It's Secretly 30% Off Right Now