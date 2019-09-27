Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear During Libra Season
Libra season is officially here, which means summer has come to a close and colder temperatures are on the way in time for fall. But that doesn't mean you need to cool off when it comes to getting fun manicures.
"Libra season is a time when we can embrace our own innate beautiful style and wear it with confidence; after all, Libra season is one of the two times of the year we celebrate fashion," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "During this glamorous month, we can all level up our nail polish colors! It’s time to step up and embrace the seasonal trends as we enter autumn."
Click through to find out which shades your sign should be wearing to feel your best during Libra season, all according to Stardust and The Hoodwitch, Bri Luna.
Libra
"Libras love glitz and glamour. So what better way to embrace their season than with a luxe nail polish like Worth A Pretty Penne from OPI that will sparkle and shine brighter than all the rest?" Stardust exclaims. "This color will also blend nicely with their favorite drink of choice: Champagne."
Scorpio
"Scorpios need a bold and deep color to match their intense personalities," Luna says. "Essie's Spiked with Style, a red wine color, will speak to their rich and deep nature this season."
Sagittarius
"Purple is their signature color, and since Sags love to take a walk on the wild side, they’ll be drawn to Dior's 891 Diorcelestial opalescent purple nail lacquer," Stardust shares. "This vibrant hue will bring luck and refinement to them in autumn."
Capricorn
"Caps love to show off their hard-earned winnings, and what other color will let the world assess their power more than this metallic bronze from Sally Hansen?" Luna says. "Plus, it’s versatile. [It's perfect for] the boardroom or a fun night out with friends."
Aquarius
"Blue is the matriarchal color of the water bearer, as it represents their airy and watery nature," Luna explains. "This shade from Smith & Cult perfectly encompasses that. Plus, it’s electric and cutting edge enough for Aquarius to rock during Libra season."
Pisces
"Pisces are dreamers and this punchy color, Positive Vibes Only by OPI, will boost their lofty sentiments into reality," Luna says. "They will be transfixed by the vibrant hue as well."
Aries
"Aries love to leave an impression," Stardust says. "This metallic red from Essie will boost the courageous heart of the ram and elevate their vibrant personality. No one will be able to forget a ram who wears the best shade of red this season. They will get never ending compliments, proving that they are the best in show this season."
Taurus
"Tauruses live for refinery and elegance, which is why Fresher Than My Clique from China Glaze will add sizzle to their nails," Luna shares. "The earthy bull will like the beautiful, mocha color during autumn and it will soon become their staple transitional shade."
Gemini
"Always one to test trends right away, Gemini will choose this chic greenish hue during autumn to be on point with the most hip nail polish shade," Stardust explains. "Their dualistic nature will also be drawn to the opaque look ILNP's Sirène shade brings to their nails."
Cancer
"These lunar babes prefer elegance over trends when it comes to their nail polish, which is why they will be drawn to Yves Saint Laurent's Mauve Alternatif: a blend between naive and lilac," says Stardust.
Leo
"Somewhere between red and orange you’ll find coral — which is Leo’s power color," Stardust explains. "Although Essie's California Coral is typically a summer shade, the fearless lion will wear it straight into winter because it makes them feel connected to their hearts and desires."
Virgo
"Virgos prefer simplicity over flamboyant colors, which is why they will gravitate towards neutral colors this season," Luna says. "Essie's Press Pause is a great choice for Virgo because the shade can blend with other colors well."