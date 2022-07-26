The One Nail Polish Color Each Sign Should Wear for Leo Season

Discover yours here.

By
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust

Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer who is known for her pop culture horoscopes. By adopting an organic approach to her astrology practice, you will find her frequently using herbalism in her magic. Stardust acts as a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other important facets of life. She is the author of "Saturn Return Survival Guide" and "The Astrology Deck."

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022
Leo Season Nail Polish
Photo: Getty Images

With Leo season running from July 22 to Aug. 23, this sign marks the middle of summer. So for the next 30 days, we'll be drawn towards fun and excitement, which means you should try to find joy and creativity in the colors you choose to wear on your fingers and toes.

Plus, with all of the intense astrological aspects happening this month, we should forgo convention and choose nail polishes that are high energy and full of life — just like a true Leo.

That said, it's time to buckle up and adorn your nails with these fabulous nail polishes — we're in for both a bumpy and fun month.

Leo: ILNP Mirage

leo season 2022
$10; ilnp.com

Being a child of the sun means that you will opt to wear a sparkly nail polish that shines and glistens brightly during your birthday month. A golden hue will totally remind you that you're a superstar all year round — even if you don't feel like it at times.

Virgo: Cirque Colors Mystic Moonstone

leo season 2022
$14; cirquecolors.com

You like to wear nail polish that isn't fussy or loud — but still gets you attention. A shade of pearlescent moonstone will give you the beautiful boost that you need to get your look ignited with flair this summer. Plus, it aligns with the milky donut nail colors you love.

Libra: Bad Tendencies

leo season 2022
$18; undnlaqr.com

Although you're not a daydreamer by nature, you may want to get lost in your thoughts over the next month. A light blue hue will put you in the mood to relax, contemplate, and fantasize over the future. Don't be afraid to get extra creative in your innermost thoughts now.

Scorpio: Londontown Brill-ant

leo season 2022
$16; londontownusa.com

You're making moves at work, having fun, and embracing public life by posting pics freely on social media. Being that you're super sensitive to negative vibes and the evil eye from jealous people, you should wear a soft metallic purple nail polish to protect your energy from all the haters.

Sagittarius: JINsoon Daisy

leo season 2022
$18; jinsoon.com

Since you are always thinking outside the box, due to your love of philosophy, you'll relish in this multi-glitter nail polish that connects you with different energies (from the many colors in the nail polish). This will give you the opportunity to show off the many sides of your personality.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About Leo Season

Capricorn: Karlash Super White

leo season 2022
$8; amazon.com

The incoming month is super transformative for you, which is why you should use your nails as a blank canvas. White nail polish will help you start fresh, set intentions, and come to terms with present or future goals. Then, you can start bringing your new seasonal visions to fruition.

Aquarius: Orly Elixir

leo season 2022
$11; orlybeauty.com

Right now, you're wanting to keep the peace and harmony with others. Therefore, a silver nail polish that has a mirror effect will allow you to see and take note of your actions when you begin to act out. Plus, it'll reflect onto others their ways when they act out.

Pisces: Olive & June CS

leo season 2022
$9; oliveandjune.com

Lately, your energy has been a bit low. Fortunately, this nail polish will add more pep in your step. A light coral nail polish not only ignites your creativity and brings you inspiration this summer, but you'll feel excited, revitalized, and full of life by the end of the month.

Aries: To Be Frank Sunny AF

leo season 2022
$15; franknails.com

It's time for you to walk on the sunny side of the street with nails to match the positive vibe. Bright yellow nail polish will give you the lust for life that you desire. And, it'll make you ready to have a good time 24/7. Embrace the sweet life, Aries!

Taurus: Tood Jewelle

leo season 2022
$13; toodbeauty.com

It's time to plant the seeds for your future. Whether you choose to actually do so is up to you, but an earthy green nail polish will allow you to evaluate your goals and hopes this month. It'll help you decide what path and projects you want to partake in.

Gemini: MiniLuxe Poolside

leo season 2022
$14; miniluxe.com

Being that blue is one of the colors associated with communication, you'll have to dress your nails up in this lovely hue to ensure you're not a victim of gossip or to stop you from livening up the rumor mill. This color will make you stop the drama from happening.

Cancer: Nails.INC Sun Street Passage

leo season 2022
$5; nailsinc.com

Neon pink will look fabulous on your fingers and toes as you splash around the shore. Also, it'll make you want to open your heart and reveal your innermost sentiments that you don't reveal to others easily (because all of your emotions that are hidden beneath your tough hard shell).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cancer Season Nail Polish
The One Nail Polish Shade Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Cancer Season
Gemini Season Nail Polish
The Exact Nail Polish Shade Every Sign Should Wear During Gemini Season
Pride Month Nail Art by Zodiac Sign
The Nail Art You Should Rock for Pride, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Harness Your Zodiac Sign's Power During Taurus Season With These Nail Polishes
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leo Nails
Discover the Nail Polish Your Sign Should Wear for Leo Season
Nail Polish
The One Nail Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear During Aquarius Season
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors to Wear All Summer Long
Nail Polish
There's an Astrological Reason Why Your Sign Should Wear This One Nail Color for Capricorn Season
best at home gel kits
We Tried 9 At-Home Gel Manicure Kits — These 6 Deliver Salon-Quality Results
Sagittarius Nail Polish Colors
Why Your Sign Should Wear This One Nail Color for Sagittarius Season, According To an Astrologer
Spring nail art trends by zodiac sign article
We Found the Perfect Spring Nail Art For Every Zodiac Sign
Scorpio Nails
The One Nail Color Your Sign Should Wear During Scorpio Season — and Why
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
What Is a Clockwork Manicure?
Wait, What's the Clockwork Manicure?
Gemini Season Nails
Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Gemini Season
Libra Nails
The One Nail Color Your Sign Should Wear for Libra Season, According to an Astrologer