This New Polish Line Is the Answer to Your Wedding Day Nail Manicure 

When it comes to deciding who to sit your grumpy old aunt next to at the reception, you might be on your own. But picking out your wedding day polish? We’re here with with some very helpful information that’ll make all your beauty decision stress disappear. Lauren B. Beauty has just launched a new bridal nail lacquer collection for every bride struggling with the choice.

Inspired by her own upcoming wedding, scenes from around Los Angeles, and her own venue at a vineyard, the 9-piece collection includes soft, delicate, and subtle hues that would fit a wide variety of bridal styles and preferences. The inspiration comes through in the lacquer names, too. Love is a cool, sheer petal pink, Dancing Shoes is a mix between a taupe and a rose gold with a hint of shimmer, while Vows Over the Pacific is a pale light blue. Your something blue solved, maybe?

There’s also a few more pink varieties and a neutral sandy nude called Beach Bride.

But the quick-drying line doesn’t only appeal to the bride who wants a softer manicure—it has a green bonus. The entire line is vegan and 5-free, which means they're formulated without formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toulene, camphor, and formaldehyde resin.

The line drops this month and is priced at $18 per bottle. You can find them on Net-A-Porter.com, LaurenBBeauty.com, or in Whole Foods stores.