A Mani Inspired by Kylie's Lip Kit? Yes, Please.

Ever since Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kit, we’ve all been trying to snatch a shade or two (or all of them). For those of you who have been lucky enough to do it— great, and for those who haven’t, there’s now another way to show your obsession with Jenner’s hugely successful line while waiting for another restock on her website.

A beauty blogger has created a mani inspired by Jenner’s Lip Kits and it is so pretty. The entire tutorial is about three minutes long so if you have top-notch art skills you can try and recreate it at home (or just show it to a nail artist). You’re welcome.

Second and last photo of my latest mani! Hope you're having a great week!😘💕🙈 @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics #lipkitbykylie #KylieLipKits A photo posted by 💜 kirakiranail ❁ キラキラネイル 💜 (@kirakiranail) on Apr 12, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

You seem to enjoy those short videos, so here you go!💅🏼 The full tutorial is in my bio!💋😊 Song credit: Like I Would by Zayn🎧 #kyliejenner #kylielipkit #kylie @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics A video posted by 💜 kirakiranail ❁ キラキラネイル 💜 (@kirakiranail) on Apr 10, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

We think Kylie would def approve.