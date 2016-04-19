A Mani Inspired by Kylie's Lip Kit? Yes, Please.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Ever since Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kit, we’ve all been trying to snatch a shade or two (or all of them). For those of you who have been lucky enough to do it— great, and for those who haven’t, there’s now another way to show your obsession with Jenner’s hugely successful line while waiting for another restock on her website.
A beauty blogger has created a mani inspired by Jenner’s Lip Kits and it is so pretty. The entire tutorial is about three minutes long so if you have top-notch art skills you can try and recreate it at home (or just show it to a nail artist). You’re welcome.
We think Kylie would def approve.