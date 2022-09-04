This Supermodel-Founded Nail Polish Brand Makes the Prettiest Barely-There Shades

The polishes are chip-resistant and quick-drying, too.

By Renée Reardin
Published on September 4, 2022 @ 08:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kure Bazaar Nail Polish Review
Photo: Kure Bazaar/ InStyle

I think it's fair to say I couldn't live without red nail polish for a long period in my life. For eight years, I'd re-paint my nails at the first sight of a chip, and I'd even have shellac manicures done every two weeks at a salon (yes, it got expensive). But when salons closed compliments of the pandemic, I quit my nail hobby, and became poppy-polish-free for two and a half years. That is to say I didn't quit polish entirely — I just found a more practical replacement. Enter Kure Bazaar's non-toxic nail polish.

The truth is, long before the pandemic, I was pained by my polish habit. I would wear it for so long that my nails, when bare, would throb in pain (it's a thing). Plus, I got headaches from the fumes (thus became paranoid of the formaldehyde health risks) and was frustrated with how long conventional polish took to dry. Fortunately, I don't have to worry about any of that with the polishes from Kure Bazaar. The Paris-based brand, which was founded by former supermodel Kartika Luyet and has landed on the hands of Bella Hadid on the runway, offers a range of nail care products formulated with 85 percent natural ingredients like cotton, wheat, and potato. Despite being made with a majority of natural ingredients, the polishes are quick-drying and last just as long as regular polish — and they don't chip, to boot.

Nail Polish Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $18; thedetoxmarket.com

Nail Polish Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $18; thedetoxmarket.com

The shade that initially caught my eye was Pink Glow, a limited edition, barely-there color that makes my nails look deliciously glossed and glowy. While the pink and milky hue isn't widely available, the brand has tons of other delicate and similar-looking shades, like Rose Milk and Kimono, available at The Detox Market.

Nail Polish Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $18; thedetoxmarket.com

Nail Polish Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $18; thedetoxmarket.com

Although it's free of many chemicals, the Kure Bazaar polishes still have that classic nail polish scent, though it's much fainter than conventional polish and isn't headache-inducing. Its formula glides on smoothly and dries quickly, which means I can deliver a professional-looking manicure myself, and my fingertips need to lie idle for only 10 minutes. I don't use a base coat or top coat and it still lasts for about a week. Oh, and when I take it off? No throbbing pain. Intrigued? Pick up a bottle of Kure Bazaar's polish at The Detox Market in the perfect your-nails-but-better shade.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best white nail polish
We Tried 22 White Nail Polishes — These 10 Will Give You the Frosty Manicure of Your Dreams
Shellac vs. Gel Nails: What's a Difference?
Gel Nails vs. Shellac Nails: Which Long-Lasting Manicure Is Better?
Londontown Kur Nail Concealer
I Finally Got My Hands on This Nail Concealer That Keeps Selling Out — and It's Worth the Hype
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Vitamin C-Infused Sunscreen Gel Is One of the Best Products I've Ever Tried
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Vitamin C-Infused Sunscreen Gel Is One of the Best Products I've Ever Tried
Nail Art
I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime
I Love Boring Manicures — and I'm Not Alone
I Love Boring Manicures, and I'm Not Alone
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
3 bottles of nail polish in lavender, lime, and orange
15 Pedicure Colors You Need to Try This Summer
best at home gel kits
We Tried 9 At-Home Gel Manicure Kits — These 6 Deliver Salon-Quality Results
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer
The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors to Wear All Summer Long
Close up of brown skin tone hands with light pink manicure
A Comprehensive Guide to Every Type of Manicure
TK
Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Manicures
Olive & June Mani System Sale
This Buzzy Manicure Set Has Sold Out 4 Times, and It's Secretly 30% Off Right Now
BEAUTY BOSS: Interview Gaëlle Lebrat Personnaz Founder of Manicurist
This French Nail Care Brand Makes a Plant-Based Gel Polish That Comes Off With Regular Remover
What Is a Clockwork Manicure?
Wait, What's the Clockwork Manicure?
How to Grow Out Your Nails
How to Make Your Nails Grow Longer, Stronger, and Healthier