This Supermodel-Founded Nail Polish Brand Makes the Prettiest Barely-There Shades

I think it's fair to say I couldn't live without red nail polish for a long period in my life. For eight years, I'd re-paint my nails at the first sight of a chip, and I'd even have shellac manicures done every two weeks at a salon (yes, it got expensive). But when salons closed compliments of the pandemic, I quit my nail hobby, and became poppy-polish-free for two and a half years. That is to say I didn't quit polish entirely — I just found a more practical replacement. Enter Kure Bazaar's non-toxic nail polish.

The truth is, long before the pandemic, I was pained by my polish habit. I would wear it for so long that my nails, when bare, would throb in pain (it's a thing). Plus, I got headaches from the fumes (thus became paranoid of the formaldehyde health risks) and was frustrated with how long conventional polish took to dry. Fortunately, I don't have to worry about any of that with the polishes from Kure Bazaar. The Paris-based brand, which was founded by former supermodel Kartika Luyet and has landed on the hands of Bella Hadid on the runway, offers a range of nail care products formulated with 85 percent natural ingredients like cotton, wheat, and potato. Despite being made with a majority of natural ingredients, the polishes are quick-drying and last just as long as regular polish — and they don't chip, to boot.

The shade that initially caught my eye was Pink Glow, a limited edition, barely-there color that makes my nails look deliciously glossed and glowy. While the pink and milky hue isn't widely available, the brand has tons of other delicate and similar-looking shades, like Rose Milk and Kimono, available at The Detox Market.

Although it's free of many chemicals, the Kure Bazaar polishes still have that classic nail polish scent, though it's much fainter than conventional polish and isn't headache-inducing. Its formula glides on smoothly and dries quickly, which means I can deliver a professional-looking manicure myself, and my fingertips need to lie idle for only 10 minutes. I don't use a base coat or top coat and it still lasts for about a week. Oh, and when I take it off? No throbbing pain. Intrigued? Pick up a bottle of Kure Bazaar's polish at The Detox Market in the perfect your-nails-but-better shade.