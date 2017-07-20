Kourtney Kardashian Has an Alternative to Your Classic Red Nail Polish

kourtneykardash/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 20, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Red nail polish doesn’t need an upgrade, but if you do want to spice it up, Kourtney Kardashian has your answer. The celebrity explained on her app that while she’s a “creature of habit” when it comes to everyday polish, she works in a rorange once in a while.

"For me, I'm into reds that have a slightly orange hue," she notes. Whether lipstick or nail polish, red shades that pick up orange tints (or rorange, if you will) tend to make a comeback every summer. "This used to be my go-to like 10 years ago, and every now and then I'll do red nails for fun."

If you too are ready to give your go-to nude a break, you can shop Kardashian’s favorite buys below.

VIDEO: How to Master the Center Part Manicure

1 of 4 Courtesy

JINSOON Nail Polish Tint in Crush

$18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

3-STEP COLOUR GEL POLISH in SUNBURST

3 of 4 Courtesy

Côte Nail Polish No. 50

$18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Priti NYC Nail Polish in Snapdragon

$15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!