Kourtney Kardashian Has an Alternative to Your Classic Red Nail Polish

Red nail polish doesn’t need an upgrade, but if you do want to spice it up, Kourtney Kardashian has your answer. The celebrity explained on her app that while she’s a “creature of habit” when it comes to everyday polish, she works in a rorange once in a while.
"For me, I'm into reds that have a slightly orange hue," she notes. Whether lipstick or nail polish, red shades that pick up orange tints (or rorange, if you will) tend to make a comeback every summer. "This used to be my go-to like 10 years ago, and every now and then I'll do red nails for fun."
If you too are ready to give your go-to nude a break, you can shop Kardashian’s favorite buys below.
