Kim Kardashian Took the Plunge on a Kimoji Manicure

Kim Kardashian fans love their Kimojis — so much so that they’ve taken to finding fierce nail artists who can replicate the chic images on their own digits. But until now, Kardashian herself hadn’t jumped on the growing trend.

#KIMOJI 💅🏻✨ @kimkardashian #handpainted #nailart #BritneyTOKYO #LA 💌XOXO@BritneyTOKYO.com A photo posted by Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) on May 11, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

While the reality star could have simply purchased a set of press-on nails expertly painted with her Kimoji collection on Etsy (although we have a feeling the shop would have comped her a set or 20), she took her hands over to nail artist Britney Tokyo to get the job done.

KIMOJI NAILS for @kimkardashian 💅🏻✨🍾 #KimKardashianWest #nailart #BritneyTOKYO A video posted by Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) on May 11, 2016 at 3:46pm PDT

The results? So cute! While the entire tutorial is available on Kim’s app, Tokyo gives us a peek on Instagram. And needless to say, Kardashian looks thrilled with the final product.

Wonder if her future sister-in-law Blac Chyna, who recently launched her Chymojis, will get the same mani treatment with her own collection...