Kesha's New Mani Is a True Work of (Nail) Art

Kesha's changing hair looks have definitely kept us busy in the past few months, and we have no doubts that this will be the case in the future as well. But in terms of beauty inspo, it's not just about her hair. Case in point: Her latest nail art design is so good you'll be running to the nearest salon as soon as you see it.

You can probs fit in a mani appointment at lunch, right?

Kesha showed off her baby blue nails with encrusted gems on Instagram, and they look so cool, especially with her tattoo in the background. It is the perfect fun summer mani.

💅💅 A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on May 28, 2016 at 4:32am PDT

But if you follow the singer on Instagram, you already know that she loves nail art. Here are just a couple of more of our favorite designs that Kesha has shared. As you ease back into your normal weekly workload, it's the perfect thing to glance over with a cup of coffee in hand. You're welcome.

new wild nails from 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🎉*newly engaged!!!* beautiful sweet artistic @mihonails !!!!!! thank u lovely and congrats😍 A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jan 31, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

Pretty impressive, right?