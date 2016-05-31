Kesha's New Mani Is a True Work of (Nail) Art

Kesha's changing hair looks have definitely kept us busy in the past few months, and we have no doubts that this will be the case in the future as well. But in terms of beauty inspo, it's not just about her hair. Case in point: Her latest nail art design is so good you'll be running to the nearest salon as soon as you see it.
You can probs fit in a mani appointment at lunch, right?
Kesha showed off her baby blue nails with encrusted gems on Instagram, and they look so cool, especially with her tattoo in the background. It is the perfect fun summer mani.
RELATED: Kesha Joins the Hottest Hair Color Trend of the Summer
But if you follow the singer on Instagram, you already know that she loves nail art. Here are just a couple of more of our favorite designs that Kesha has shared. As you ease back into your normal weekly workload, it's the perfect thing to glance over with a cup of coffee in hand. You're welcome.
hand over heart tears in my eyes thank you. I've never been so full of gratitude in my entire life. there are really no words my loves. you have fought for me for no reason and you have successfully changed my life. YOU have been there for me through a time I thought, at many different times, I couldn't live through. I couldn't fathom being on the other side. and here we are. thanks to YOU. every one of you. please know that my gratitude is beyond words and I will remember this forever till the day I die. ( I could only tag 20 people. trust I wish I could have tagged every one of you. please know it's for every. single. one of you )
Pretty impressive, right?