Gemstone-Inspired Nail Polish? Why Thank You, Kendra Scott

Popular jewelry designer, Kendra Scott, just launched a gorgeous collection of rock-inspired nail lacquers, and we're a little bit excited. OK, we're very excited. Kendra is known for her usage of metals and precious stones and gems in her jewelry collections, and her latest foray into the world of nail polish is a total reflection of that dripping-with-sheen aesthetic.

Very much on brand, the packaging itself looks gem-esque with its gilded, carefully sculpted cap. And with names such as Blue Lapis, Pink Agate, Rose Quartz, Black Onyx, and Platinum Drusy, the actual colors and titles fit within the whole stone theme, as well.

In addition to the aforementioned polishes, the collection also contains a Clear Crystal Base Coat, Rock Crystal Gel Top Coat, and some shimmery top coats to help create the multidimensional mani of your dreams.

There are a total of 23 polishes in the collection, and they run $16 a pop. We'll take a bottle of each, tyvm.

We see gorgeous manicures and shelfies in our immediate future...