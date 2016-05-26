Julianne Hough's DIY Mani Hack Will Get You Perfect Chevron Nail Art 

Just like us, Julianne Hough loves a good old nail art hack that will get you pretty results in no time without stepping foot in the salon. Hey, you gotta know how to deal when the salon is booked solid.

After sharing a super easy DIY recipe for customizing your own lip shade, Hough is back at it again—this time with a really cute DIY idea for a two-tone chevron mani that's also a creative twist on the classic French manicure. All you need is some tape and two of your favorite nail polish colors for the chevron pattern.

So excited to have a nail art DIY from the nail genius @luxebytracylee. This sophisticated look is so easy even the shakiest hands can make it happen! Get all the details on my site today. Link in bio! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 25, 2016 at 9:43am PDT

Artist Tracylee Percival used brown polish to form a triangle on one corner of the nail. This is when you can use the tape to help you draw a straight line (as shown above). Then, using your second color (in Hough's case, a pretty beige), complete the chevron pattern on the other side of the nail and, finally, top it all off with a long wearing top coat. Voilà!