The Jin Soon and Casetify Collaboration Is the Cutest Thing to Happen to Your Hands

Jin Soon polish is amazing. Not only does Jin regularly deliver the most gorgeous shades to be swiped across our fingertips, but she also runs some of the chicest nail salons around. So, it would make sense that her next move would be to collab with a brand that accessorizes the thing that is most often seen clutched by your manicured fingers.

No, it's not a cup of coffee. It's your cellphone, or more specifically, your cell phone case.

In accordance with the launch of her two new shades for summer, Blush and Crush, which are both high shine and glossy, aside from being a gorgeous sheer pink and orangey-red, Jin Soon is also launching a collaboration with Casetify, which makes some of the cutest cases for your mobile around.

Honestly, we're not even sure if it's possible to choose between the two cases. They are both so stinkin' cute. And the fact that they match with Jin Soon's incredibly flattering new polishes? That's even better. The cases are available online at shopspring.com, for $50 a piece (the set of new polishes included!!!), while the new Jin Soon Summer Polishes are available individually now at Barneys for $18 a pop.

What are you waiting for?