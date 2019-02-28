This Under-the-Radar Nail Polish Makes Everything I Wear Look Designer

Image zoom J. Hannah

For as much hype as the flashiest, most voluminous fashion items get, the real hallmark of good personal style is all in the details. As we’ve seen all through fashion month, something as small as a barrette can be street style-worthy, and it’s always the daintiest jewelry that feels the most powerful. The most classic, oft-forgotten trimming that can make or break an outfit, though, is nail polish.

Hands can say a lot about a person — from callouses to French tips, hands are the second best window to the soul. One brand of nail polish that has expanded my appreciation for nail color as a whole is J. Hannah, an independent LA studio which also makes high-end jewelry.

The brand’s 16 colors available at Need Supply aren’t what you’ve seen before from mainstream nail brands OPI or Sally Hansen. Attractive shades are desaturated and ever so slightly muddy in a way that screams elegant! Unusual! Expensive!

Pigments with names like Artichoke, Chantrelle, Eames, and Miso pull the products away from the teeny-bopper tendencies of the nail polish category, and into the ugly-beautiful universe where sometimes challenging, yet devastatingly stylish, designers like Prada exist.

Take Saltillo, for instance. The orange varnish’s name refers to a city in Mexico, as well as a style of ceramic tile, and Need Supply describes the color as “a muted terra cotta.” It’s not what you’d call flashy, but it is attention-worthy.

My (notably well-dressed) uncle has a rule about buying suits, and I think it applies to nail polish as well: It has to be a color that can’t be described simply. While I’d describe Santillo as “sun dried tomato aioli,” maybe you’d see “faded photograph of tulips.”

When I’m wearing nail polish in a color that’s impossible to describe, it kind of doesn’t matter what else I’m wearing. Levi’s and a white tee with Hepworth fingers, and I’m an architect in Vienna. The scarf I have on alongside my Agnes? Might as well be Old Céline.

The line is seven-free (no toxic chemicals found here), made in the USA, not tested on animals, and will last me up to two weeks with a top coat.

