5 Products to Treat Brittle Nails This Winter

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 04, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Just as frigid temperatures can zap the moisture out of your skin, cold weather can take a toll on your nails, too. Sure, a bright nail polish can distract the attention away from your brittle nail situation, but stocking up on these nourishing and reparative hand creams and nail treatments before winter officially begins will help keep your tips happy and healthy. After all, December 21 (a.k.a. the first day of winter) is right around the corner!

Keep scrolling for five of our favorite treatments that repair brittle winter nails.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Butter London QuickFix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm

Toss a cuticle hydrator into your purse to replenish moisture throughout the day. This one's packed with a nourishing cocktail of coconut and avocado oils, phospholipids, and vitamin E. Apply it with its massager applicator to work the formula into every nook of your cuticles.

 

Butter London $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Hand Chemistry Triple-Function Hyaluronic-Rich Hydrator

From the Canadian brand that offers hand creams so good that consumers are lathering them all over their bodies, this formula is as rich as it gets. Chock-full of moisturizing properties like hyaluronic acid, mango butter, Brazilian açai, and more, apply it throughout the day and your hands will be coated so well, you may not need that new pair of gloves to take cover from the cold!

 

$9 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

NAILS INC. Superfood Nail and Cuticle Repair Oil

Use this lightweight oil between manicures to strengthen and repair nails and cuticles. Massage the blend of sweet almond, rosehip, and argan oils twice a week to nourish nails. 

Nails Inc. $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

PERFECT FORMULA Nail Essentials Duo

Got time for a pampering sesh? Both of these gel coats are formulated with keratin, which is the protein responsible for nail health. Use the pink gel to brighten nails, and the clear one to give your tips a protective seal that coats nails so they grow strong. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock Hydrating Nail Hardener 

Paint this base and top coat on before and after the polish shade of your choice. It hardens nails to protect them from breaking, splitting, and getting dehydrated. 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!