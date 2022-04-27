How to Fix Smudged Nail Polish Without Starting From Scratch

Post-pandemic, many of us have become pros at painting our nails at home. While we love going to the salon for a professional manicure, nothing beats a DIY one when you're in a pinch for time. However, doing your own nails comes with its own setbacks, like accidentally smudging your nails once they have polish.

If this happens to you, don't panic. There are ways to fix a smudged nail that don't involve starting from scratch. Here, two nail pros share the easy steps you should take to get a sleek manicure every single time, no matter how clumsy you may be.

How to Fix Smudges If Your Nail Polish Is Still Wet

If the polish is still wet and you're dealing with a small smudge, Jin Soon Choi, celebrity nail artist and founder of JINsoon, says to first dip the tip of a finger into a non-acetone nail polish remover, and then take that finger and gently smooth over the smudged area until it's blended in.

From there, you can either go over the affected area with nail polish or if the color wasn't affected, just go over the nail with a topcoat. or carefully dab the spot with the polish color.

How to Fix Smudges If Your Nail Polish Is Dry

Now, if the nail polish has already dried, celebrity nail artist and Essie brand ambassador, Rita Remark says to file down any uneven texture with a 240 or more grit buffer to remove bumps and create a smooth surface. Then, she says to wipe away any dust and lightly apply the original shade to the areas where the polish faded — then finish with a topcoat.