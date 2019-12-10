Crystal Nails Are 2019's Biggest Holiday Manicure Trend 

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fair Isle, glitter, and red and green designs are obvious holiday manicure choices, but there's other options for going full-on Chrismtas mode with your nails. This year, celebrities and top nail artists are looking to the cold winter weather for holiday nail art inspiration.

Crystal nails are cool like the icles outside, but still blinged out so you still get that holiday sparkle. For inspiration for your own festive crystal nail design, look no further than Lizzo and Selena Gomez who both wore versions of the trending manicure to the 2019 American Music Awards.

If the singers' over-the-top nail art is a little too extra for binge-watching Hallmark movies on your family's couch, adding a few rhinestone decals is a subtle, but still festive alternative to icing out your nails.

Ahead, we've rounded up seven crystal nail art ideas to copy for your own holiday manicure. Rhinestones not included.

Cardi B's Pepsi-Inspired Nails

For her Pepsi commercial, Cardi's go-to manicurist Jenny Bui matched her nails to the infamous soda can. She used OPI gel polish as a best, then embellished the blue-and-white nails with over 500 Swarovski crystals.

Rhinestone Edges

Nail artist Betina Goldstein added a rhinestone border to her nails for a little bit of holiday sparkle.

Crystal Accents

Metallic accents really pop against neutral nail polish. Case in point: This suble rhinestone nail design by celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

Lizzo's Iced-Out Crystal Nails

For Lizzo's manicure, celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu painted her nails with the "Glitter to My Heart" shade from OPI's Hello Kitty Collection, then used a base coat and LED light to place and set the rhinestones onto the nail. A few layers of a gel top coat was painted on to keep the stones from popping off. In the words of Lizzo, the final manicure is "looking good as hell."

Rainbow Rhinestone Stripes

Instead of using irridescent or gold crystals, celebrity nail artist and KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards created a colorful design. She added a clean straight line down the middle of the nail.

Selena Gomez's Irridescent Crystal Nails

Gomez's nail artist Tom Bachik layered OPI's "Baby Take a Vow," a barely-there pink with the brand's "Pay Pay Me in Rubies" chrome effect powder for a base. Then, he added Swarovski crystals in different ornate patterns on each nail.

Crystal-Studded Nails

Instead of a neutral base, Gina Edwards painted the nails black and placed gold and silver crsytals all over for a studded effect.