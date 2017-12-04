Glitter Nail Polishes That are the Definition of Holiday Glam

Much like wearing a revealing costume on Halloween, there’s no such thing as overdosing on glitter during the holiday season. Whether or not your festive ensembles sparkle, there is no better accessory for a ridiculously fancy outfit than an equally loud manicure. Since everything is going to be shimmery this time of year, why can’t your nails be too? Gold, pink, or silver, big or small flecks, there’s no shortage of ways to sparkle. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite glitter-infused nail polishes to paint on this holiday season.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Ciaté London Mini Paint Pot Nail Polish And Effects In Putting On The Ritz

Ciate $9
2 of 9 Courtesy

YSL Dazzling Lights La Laque Couture Nail Polish in Red Lights

YSL $28
3 of 9 Courtesy

Jinsoon Nail Polish in Soirée

Jin Soon $20
4 of 9 Courtesy

Sinful Colors Nail Polish in Pine Away

Sinful Colors $2
5 of 9 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in The Mane Attraction

Nails Inc. $15
6 of 9 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Take Fountain

Smith and Cult $18
7 of 9 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Candy Shop

Deborah Lippmann $20
8 of 9 Courtesy

Caption Nail Polish in On Full Blast

Caption Nail Polish $10
9 of 9 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish in Rock at the Top

Essie $9

