H&M Just Showed Us a Game-Changing French Manicure Hack

And you probably have plenty of the secret weapon at home.

May 20, 2016

If you’ve ever struggled with trying to DIY a French manicure at home (either the classic natural-looking variety or one that involves more elaborate colors), then you know how hard it is to get those lines symmetrical. Fortunately H&M just passed along a pro tip to make adding that tiny stripe of color flawless and it involves a rubber band.

Seriously, the retailer shows you how on Instagram. Simply tie a knot in the middle of the band, then loop one end around your thumb and loop the other end around the nail you’re painting. It’s kind of brilliant, no?

Now if only they could offer us tips on how to make this Kimoji nails happen, or the bad-ass Kylie Jenner Lip Kit mani we saw earlier this week. But, hey, we’ll take what we can get. And there’s a 100 percent probability we’ll checking to make sure our rubber band supply is locked and loaded for this weekend.

