Harry Styles Wears Black Nail Polish and Now We’re All Getting Manis, Too

PSA: This weekend's mani inspiration is provided by Harry Styles. Any objections? We didn't think so. After all, it's Friday, so we'll take any excuse to stare at photos of the former 1D singer.

You probably remember that earlier this month Styles graced the cover(s) of Another Man magazine, and in honor of its reveal, the publication threw him a party last night. Naturally, he showed up looking oh so dapper in a black Dior suit, loose tie, and an unbuttoned shirt included.

And while his hair has been the talk of the town for a few months now, Styles gave us all something else to obsess about—his freshly painted nails. The singer sported a cool black mani to go with his many rings, and we have to give it up to his manicurist because they look impeccable.

Our reaction to the entire look is reflected in this tweet:

HIS NAILS ARE PAINTED AND HE LOOKS LIKE A KING BLESS YOU @Harry_Styles #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/1BEKOCnHJY — Harry Gifs (@stylessloveeee) October 6, 2016

Styles has been undergoing somewhat of a (beauty) transformation this year.

After he shocked the world by chopping off his signature locks, it seemed to us that he spent some time adjusting and trying to find the best length (that's OK, Harry, we've all been there).

Finally, he took off his hat (seriously, it was about time) and gave us a close-up view of his new 'do.