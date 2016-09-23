Super Intricate Nail Art That Will Make You Say WHOA!

While there's no shortage of gorgeous, original nail art out there, sometimes you come across a mani so beautiful that you can't help but freeze and ogle for an indefinite period of time. That happened to me while thumbing through my Insta. feed and landed on a post by insanely talented nail-painting wizard @ChelseaQueen.
I mean... how gorgeous is that? At first, the art looks like stickers, but every little detail was actually hand painted. Fun fact: It took her a whopping four hours to complete the manicure. This isn't @ChelseaQueens first nail rodeo, though. Her entire feed is full of mani eye candy, and she even speckles some easy-to-understand tutorials throughout, as well. Some recent faves:
The inspiration behind this manicure was MTV and Marc Jacobs, if you couldn't tell.
HOW?!
RELATED: Nail Art Inspired by Runway Looks? Yes, Please
Lipstick lover meets nail lover.
Does it get any cuter than a geo-meets-cacti theme? NOPE.
These marble nails are legit, and she has a tutorial for them, as well. She makes it look so easy.
We are not worthy, @ChelseaQueen!