Super Intricate Nail Art That Will Make You Say WHOA!

While there's no shortage of gorgeous, original nail art out there, sometimes you come across a mani so beautiful that you can't help but freeze and ogle for an indefinite period of time. That happened to me while thumbing through my Insta. feed and landed on a post by insanely talented nail-painting wizard @ChelseaQueen.

🌷🐝 Nature nail art for a nature filled weekend in Yosemite! I think I spent about 4 hours on these, what's the longest time you've spent on nails? 🙈 A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:15am PDT

I mean... how gorgeous is that? At first, the art looks like stickers, but every little detail was actually hand painted. Fun fact: It took her a whopping four hours to complete the manicure. This isn't @ChelseaQueens first nail rodeo, though. Her entire feed is full of mani eye candy, and she even speckles some easy-to-understand tutorials throughout, as well. Some recent faves:

BRB obsessing over @marcjacobs x @mtv so I had to paint it on my nails 😍 #iwantmymjtv #marcjacobs #mtv A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on Aug 30, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

The inspiration behind this manicure was MTV and Marc Jacobs, if you couldn't tell.

Last week at @nordstrom I spotted some amaaaazing @sam_edelman flats that inspired today's #nailart! A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on May 21, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

HOW?!

It's #internationalkissingday so here's a little throwback to 2 years ago! 💋💄 A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

Lipstick lover meets nail lover.

🌵🌵🌵 A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on May 5, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

Does it get any cuter than a geo-meets-cacti theme? NOPE.

These marble nails are legit, and she has a tutorial for them, as well. She makes it look so easy.

We are not worthy, @ChelseaQueen!