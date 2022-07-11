The Half Moon Manicure Has Re-Entered the Chat

This classic design hasn't technically gone anywhere, but it's more popular than ever.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2022
This Vintage-Inspired Nail Art Design Is Making a Comeback
Photo: Instagram @paintboxnails

There are few nail art designs as versatile as the half-moon manicure. What makes it so unique is that it works across nail lengths and shapes, it can be combined with other trends like color-blocking or French tips, and it still looks good as your nails grow out.

Tammy Taylor, celebrity nail artist and founder of Tammy Taylor Nails, backs up the claims. "The half-moon can be round, oval or chevron, small or medium, outlined or filled in," she says.

The half-moon manicure is considered a classic nail art design, but it's popularity ebbs and flows. In 2022, it's experiencing a resurgence among the abstract looks trending on Instagram and TikTok.

Taylor says it's a great way for fans of neutral manicures to partake in the abstract nails trend. "This is the perfect 'out-of-the-box' design for those who like to keep their nails neutral," Taylor shares. "The half-moon design is perfect for elevating a set of simple nails."

"Adding gold or silver outlining with a fine tip brush adds the perfect amount of flare," she suggests. "If you're someone who can't decide a color, you can color block by choosing a base color and two pop colors." And if you prefer bold nails, you can try these options with bright polishes colors.

Whether you want to try a half moon manicure for the first time or you're looking spice it up, get inspiration for own looks with our favorite takes on the design.

VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Manicures

Cow Print

Cow print and half-moons seem like an unlikely design combination, but nail artist Hang Nguyen demonstrates that they're more fun when worn together. These bold shades are guaranteed to rack up compliments, but you can also stick to a black-and-white color scheme for a subtler look.

Fine Lines

Taylor created a half-moon effect to these stiletto black tips by outlining the lunula of the nail with a white fine line.

A Touch of Sparkle

This reverse half-moon manicure from Paint Box looks even cooler with a hint of sparkle.

Neon Half-Moon

If you're someone who generally sticks to neutral nail polish colors, a neon half-moon is a simple way to dip into bright shades without going too far out of your comfort zone. Save this green and gray look by nail artist Sigourney Nuñez for inspiration.

Reverse Half-Moon

After painting the nail sky blue, nail artist Amy Le added a subtle reverse half-moon at the matrix of the nail. The simple yet striking design is proof that it's all in the details.

Put a Few Pearls on It

Pearls are having a moment in fashion, so it was only a matter of time before the gems infiltrated beauty trends. Here, celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein created an incredibly chic black negative space half-moon manicure accented with pearls.

Ombré Half-Moons

Pink a color palette and run with it. Nail artist Nargis Khan painted each nail a shade of pink to create an ombré effect and left the lunulas bare.

Minimalist Half-Moons

The easiest way to wear the nail art design? Simply add a white half-moon to groomed bare nails of any shape or length.

Color Block Half-Moons

Instead of struggling to pick one color, use two. New York-based nail artist Alicia Torello used two contrasting shades to add a pop of color to a classic French manicure.

Gradient Half-Moons

For an edgy gradient effect like this green manicure by celebrity nail artist Natalie Pavloski, stack three shades on the nail, going from the lightest at the lunula to the darkest at the tip.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Summer Nail Designs
20 Nail Art Trends You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer
Color-Block Nails Are a Lazy Person's Dream
Color-Block Nails Are a Lazy Person's Dream
Gel Manicure Ideas for Short Nails
10 Gel Manicure Ideas That Look Cool on Short Nails
Black French Tip Manicure Ideas to Try in 2022
Black French Tips Are the "It" Manicure for Winter
fall styles colors nail winter
7 Nail Art Trends to Inspire Your Fall Manicures
Nail Art Ideas for the Manicure Minimalist
10 Cool Nail Art Ideas for Manicure Minimalists
These Easter Nail Art Designs Aren't For Grade-School Kids
These 12 Easter Nail Art Designs Aren't For Kids
Someone with negative space designed in an green iridescent nail color
15 Winter Nail Art Ideas Cooler Than a Polar Vortex
Red Nail Art Ideas To Try
10 Easy Red Nail Art Ideas That'll Upgrade Your Classic Manicure
Glitter Manicures for When You're in the Mood for Extra Sparkle
9 Glitter Manicures for When You're In the Mood for Extra Sparkle
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
Nail Art Looks to Try This Spring
8 Nail Art Trends and Ideas for Your Spring Manicures
Prabal Gurung Fall 2020
The Best Manicures and Nail Art from NYFW's Fall 2020 Runways
Summer's Hottest Nail Trend is the Easiest DIY
Summer's Hottest Nail Trend Will Give You Unexpected Nostalgia
Bedazzled French Manis Are the Disco Version of This Classic Look
Bedazzled French Manicures Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails
Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails Are Going Viral — Here's How to DIY the Look at Home