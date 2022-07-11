Beauty Nails The Half Moon Manicure Has Re-Entered the Chat This classic design hasn't technically gone anywhere, but it's more popular than ever. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram @paintboxnails There are few nail art designs as versatile as the half-moon manicure. What makes it so unique is that it works across nail lengths and shapes, it can be combined with other trends like color-blocking or French tips, and it still looks good as your nails grow out. Tammy Taylor, celebrity nail artist and founder of Tammy Taylor Nails, backs up the claims. "The half-moon can be round, oval or chevron, small or medium, outlined or filled in," she says. The half-moon manicure is considered a classic nail art design, but it's popularity ebbs and flows. In 2022, it's experiencing a resurgence among the abstract looks trending on Instagram and TikTok. The 10 Best Nail Art Ideas for Short Nails Taylor says it's a great way for fans of neutral manicures to partake in the abstract nails trend. "This is the perfect 'out-of-the-box' design for those who like to keep their nails neutral," Taylor shares. "The half-moon design is perfect for elevating a set of simple nails." "Adding gold or silver outlining with a fine tip brush adds the perfect amount of flare," she suggests. "If you're someone who can't decide a color, you can color block by choosing a base color and two pop colors." And if you prefer bold nails, you can try these options with bright polishes colors. Whether you want to try a half moon manicure for the first time or you're looking spice it up, get inspiration for own looks with our favorite takes on the design. VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Manicures Cow Print Cow print and half-moons seem like an unlikely design combination, but nail artist Hang Nguyen demonstrates that they're more fun when worn together. These bold shades are guaranteed to rack up compliments, but you can also stick to a black-and-white color scheme for a subtler look. Fine Lines Taylor created a half-moon effect to these stiletto black tips by outlining the lunula of the nail with a white fine line. A Touch of Sparkle This reverse half-moon manicure from Paint Box looks even cooler with a hint of sparkle. Neon Half-Moon If you're someone who generally sticks to neutral nail polish colors, a neon half-moon is a simple way to dip into bright shades without going too far out of your comfort zone. Save this green and gray look by nail artist Sigourney Nuñez for inspiration. Reverse Half-Moon After painting the nail sky blue, nail artist Amy Le added a subtle reverse half-moon at the matrix of the nail. The simple yet striking design is proof that it's all in the details. Put a Few Pearls on It Pearls are having a moment in fashion, so it was only a matter of time before the gems infiltrated beauty trends. Here, celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein created an incredibly chic black negative space half-moon manicure accented with pearls. Ombré Half-Moons Pink a color palette and run with it. Nail artist Nargis Khan painted each nail a shade of pink to create an ombré effect and left the lunulas bare. Minimalist Half-Moons The easiest way to wear the nail art design? Simply add a white half-moon to groomed bare nails of any shape or length. Color Block Half-Moons Instead of struggling to pick one color, use two. New York-based nail artist Alicia Torello used two contrasting shades to add a pop of color to a classic French manicure. Gradient Half-Moons For an edgy gradient effect like this green manicure by celebrity nail artist Natalie Pavloski, stack three shades on the nail, going from the lightest at the lunula to the darkest at the tip. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit