The Half Moon Manicure Has Re-Entered the Chat

There are few nail art designs as versatile as the half-moon manicure. What makes it so unique is that it works across nail lengths and shapes, it can be combined with other trends like color-blocking or French tips, and it still looks good as your nails grow out.

Tammy Taylor, celebrity nail artist and founder of Tammy Taylor Nails, backs up the claims. "The half-moon can be round, oval or chevron, small or medium, outlined or filled in," she says.

The half-moon manicure is considered a classic nail art design, but it's popularity ebbs and flows. In 2022, it's experiencing a resurgence among the abstract looks trending on Instagram and TikTok.

Taylor says it's a great way for fans of neutral manicures to partake in the abstract nails trend. "This is the perfect 'out-of-the-box' design for those who like to keep their nails neutral," Taylor shares. "The half-moon design is perfect for elevating a set of simple nails."

"Adding gold or silver outlining with a fine tip brush adds the perfect amount of flare," she suggests. "If you're someone who can't decide a color, you can color block by choosing a base color and two pop colors." And if you prefer bold nails, you can try these options with bright polishes colors.

Whether you want to try a half moon manicure for the first time or you're looking spice it up, get inspiration for own looks with our favorite takes on the design.

