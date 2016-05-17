Currently Obsessing Over Gigi Hadid’s Glitter Manicure… and Her Burger 

After the last Met gala, we can all agree that Gigi Hadid has pretty high standards when it comes to her manicure. That's why we always trust her to deliver the best nail art inspo. And if we get to see her devour a burger along the way, even better.

Thanks to her manicurist, Mar y Sol, we are able to witness both of those things. But let's focus on beauty before we get into that mouthwatering burger.

For her appearance on the Tonight Show, the model sported a glitter mani that Mar y Sol created with Maybelline's Color Show Nail Laquer. If you reserve your glitter manis for New Year's Eve, this is all the motivation you need to bust out the lacquer bottles.

RELATED: Bella Hadid's Disney Mani Got the Snapchat Treatment

I felt like the little aliens from Toy Story watching this @GigiHadid #nail on #burger moment @JimmyFallon 💚ouuuuu❣🤘 thanks for the fun memories G! Love you 🍔🙃📽 #GiGiHadid sparkles for days 😍 @TonightShow #NailsByMarySoul A video posted by Mar y Sol Inzerillo💅Mar y Soul (@nailsbymarysoul) on May 16, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

Now, about that burger... Ah, isn't it mesmerizing?