Make Room for Kylie Jenner's Latest Sinful Colors Collaboration

Kylie Jenner is an unstoppable force in the beauty industry. Between the release of her new metal matte lip products, the restock of her old Lip Kits, and everything else she's doing, it's amazing that she even finds time to breathe. And now, her final nail polish collaboration with Sinful Colors gets a release date. The line of nail polishes called Denim & Bling is the last of three collaborations Kylie has done with Sinful Colors.

The line includes six colors all of which were inspired by different denim washes — four of which have a holographic glitter finish and two of which are duo-chrome shades. The line will be released on May 1st (Sunday!!!) at Walgreens and will retail at $2.99, so def reasonable to splurge and get all six.

