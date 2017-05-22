Gemstone Manicures Are Basically Jewelry for Your Nails

mpnails/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
May 22, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Negative space is still in and geode-inspired nails had the entire Internet and every crystal prescriber freaking out, but it's not the only nail art trend that is grabbing our attention. Upon a few scrolls through Instagram, we discovered a theme between a few top nail artists, and it's sparkly nature pretty much covers you in the accessories department. Gemstone manicures might just be your new obsession.

From nail belts to clusters of bling to just a few Swarovski crystals, nails are getting glitzy in a modern, mature way. Keep scrolling to see some of the best manis we've seen on Instagram.

VIDEO: How to Master the At-Home Chrome Manicure

1 of 6 nailsbymarysoul/Instagram

Bejeweled Nude Manis

Celebrity manicurist Mar y Soul created this Swarovski crystal manicure for supermodel Ashley Graham.

Advertisement
2 of 6 mpnails/Instagram

Statement Jewels 

Editorial manicurst Madeline Poole accented one finger with a series of blue, green, and pink gemstones. 

3 of 6 akiko_nails/Instagram

Negative Space and Sparkles

You can combine two of your favorite nail art trends in a super subtle way. Just take a look at this mani that was created by @akiko_nails.

Advertisement
4 of 6 mpnails/Instagram

Bright Blinged Out Polish

Gemstones pop against a bright coral polish shade, making it the ideal combo for summer. Use this Madeline Poole creation for inspiration. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 tombachik/Instagram

Glass and Crystals

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachnik created this iridescent manicure for Selena Gomez by compiling fractured glass and Swarovski crystals.  

Advertisement
6 of 6 naominailsnyc/Instagram

Maximum Shine

Want to up the ante on the sparkle? Go for multiple gemstones for each nail like manicurist Naomi Yasuda.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!