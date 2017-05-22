Gemstone Manicures Are Basically Jewelry for Your Nails

Negative space is still in and geode-inspired nails had the entire Internet and every crystal prescriber freaking out, but it's not the only nail art trend that is grabbing our attention. Upon a few scrolls through Instagram, we discovered a theme between a few top nail artists, and it's sparkly nature pretty much covers you in the accessories department. Gemstone manicures might just be your new obsession.

From nail belts to clusters of bling to just a few Swarovski crystals, nails are getting glitzy in a modern, mature way. Keep scrolling to see some of the best manis we've seen on Instagram.

VIDEO: How to Master the At-Home Chrome Manicure