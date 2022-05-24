The Exact Nail Polish Shade Every Sign Should Wear During Gemini Season

Taurus will be all about a certain shade of green — find out why.

Gemini season is officially in full gear! From May 20 to June 21, we'll be leaning into self-expression in every way possible. One easy way to show the world what we're thinking and feeling is by the color we choose to wear on our nails.

It may be simple, but this is how we can communicate our innermost sentiments without saying a word. And, being that Mercury is retrograde for the majority of Gemini season, this is a wonderful way to let the world understand us on a deeper level.

Based on the current celestial aspects in the sky and being aware of how retrograde is affecting everyone, these are the best nail polish colors that each zodiac sign should wear this month.

Gemini: Lakur Cabana Boy $16; londontownusa.com Unfortunately, Mercury is in retrograde for the majority of your birthday month, but wearing a cool blue on your nails will help you calm the frustrations and miscommunications that will occur. Plus, blue will protect you from negativity and bring in positive vibes. Cancer: Butter London Warm Fuzzies $12; butterlondon.com This light gray nail polish will offer you a sense of security and grounding throughout the upcoming month. You don't want to be in the spotlight, but rather, in your own cocoon. That's why this color totally aligns with your current vibe, emotions, and mindset. Leo: OPI Baby Take a Vow $11; opi.com Instead of running through life at full force this month, take a step back and embrace a chill vibe and calm attitude. A sweet, soft pink nail polish will help you radiate tenderness and allow others to see your kindness. Virgo: Nails.INC Planet Perfect $10; nailsinc.com Yellow is the perfect color for you to adorn your nails with — especially since it represents Mercury, who is your planetary ruler. This color will provide merriment and resilience when you're feeling sad. Think of this mellow yellow as a shade to strengthen your heart. Libra: Orly Kaleidoscope Eyes $9.50; orlybeauty.com A bright shade of pink will remind you that it's important to give your all to love and relationships this month. Go the extra mile and let your special someone know that you care and will do anything (within reason) for them. Scorpio: Zoya Goldie $12; zoya.com You rarely applaud yourself for all the hard work you do, and while you may not get a trophy for being amazing, you can totally paint your nails gold to let the world know that you are a superstar in every capacity.

