5 Gel Manicure Ideas That Look Cool on Short Nails

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you apologize for your short nails every time you get a manicure? Same. But, let's get one thing out of the way: Nails come in all shapes, sizes, and lengths, so there's no reason to be embarrassed that you don't have long tips. And sure, an astrological design or coffin shape works best on long nails, but there's a myriad of amazing manicure options for short lengths, too.

Take the gel manicure for example. Whether you opt for a solid polish or minimalist nail art, it will look amazing on every single nail length. The versatility of long-wear gel polish is exactly why gel manicures for short nails are trending for fall.

"Gel manicures on short nails have become so popular because it's one of the fastest manicures to get, and the easiest to maintain," says Sarah Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June. She notes that a classic round shape is a solid option because of its practicality.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Manicures

When it comes to polish shades, the choice is yours — just like with any other length. Tuttle says that color can be fun to experiment with because "sometimes a long nail and bold color can feel like a major statement." Of course, classic shades like nude and red always look chic.

As for nail art, Tuttle suggests a French manicure, another one of fall's big nail trends. "If you want to try a French manicure on a short nail, definitely do a skinny line at the tip instead of the wider, more traditional French widths," she says. "This way, the tip is an accent and doesn't take over your nail."

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Gel Manicure Removal

And if you do decide to grow out your nails, you can turn your old gel manicure into an intentional look. "Get a negative space half moon manicure," Tuttle recommends. "You can let it grow out as long as the gels last and it will look good the whole time."

Ready to book that manicure appointment? Here, we've rounded up our five favorite gel manicure ideas for short nails.

Gradient Nails

A different shade in the same color family on each nail creates a cool gradient effect.

Classic Red

When in doubt, red gel polish is always a good idea.

Sparkle Party

Nude polish with a glitter accent nail? Nail art doesn't get easier than that.

French Manicure

The French manicure is back — whether you like it or not. This modern black-and-gold version has thin lines painted right below the tip of the nail to keep the look proportional.

Negative Space Half Moon Nails

This simple nail design looks great even when your gel manicure has grown out.