10 Fruity Manicures for Your Summer Nail Inspo

Deborah Cardinal/Getty Images
Wendy Rose Gould
May 16, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Looking for a little bit of nail inspiration for the upcoming warmer season? You’ve come to the right place. The summer months, in particular, lend themselves to bright colors, fun designs, and abounding creativity. In other words: Don’t limit yourself and have fun painting. To prompt our own designs, we took to Instagram and Reddit to find some of the juiciest fruity manicures out there.

RELATED: Check Out the Prettiest Manicures and Nail Art from Fashion Week

Instagram User ilnails01 created this straightforward pineapple mani. We love the clean, white nails and cute pineapple accents.

How about some cherry nails? These are by Instagram user nicolethain_nailtech and worn by kristynmarie78.

We’re digging this pastel gradient watermelon mani, posted by Reddit user barbrafeszy. It’s an unexpected twist on the standard.

RELATED: 5 New Nail Designs That Are Really Easy to DIY

And how about this super fresh peach mani, also by Reddit’s barbrafeszy? That has to be the perfect color.

Going #banana for #banananails #cộnghoàchuốicủanhư

A photo posted by Nhu V Dang (@nhuv) on

We’re going bananas over these banana nails by Instagram user nhuv.

😍😍😍 #banananails #nails #yellownails #гельлак

A photo posted by Diana (@hopeless_wanderer1) on

Instagram user Hopelesswanderer1 created some super fresh banana nails, too. That bright yellow was the perfect choice. 

We’re loving the texture and designs on this strawberry mani by Instagram user joanna27d.

RELATED: The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Perfect Nail Shape for Your Hands

Does the “an apple a day” mantra work if we’re talking about nail designs? Design by Instagram user magicallypolished.

This is a fruit masterpiece, if you ask us. Created by Instagram user sydvicious88, who said it took her four whole days to complete the manicure. Now that is dedication.

Summer fruits nails 🍉🍊🍓

A photo posted by Cienistość Nail Art Bloger (@thecieniu) on

This multi-fruit mani, by Instagram user thecieniu, isn’t as complex as above. It still incorporates lots of fruit, though.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!