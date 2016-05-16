10 Fruity Manicures for Your Summer Nail Inspo

Looking for a little bit of nail inspiration for the upcoming warmer season? You’ve come to the right place. The summer months, in particular, lend themselves to bright colors, fun designs, and abounding creativity. In other words: Don’t limit yourself and have fun painting. To prompt our own designs, we took to Instagram and Reddit to find some of the juiciest fruity manicures out there.

Instagram User ilnails01 created this straightforward pineapple mani. We love the clean, white nails and cute pineapple accents.

How about some cherry nails? These are by Instagram user nicolethain_nailtech and worn by kristynmarie78.

Zapraszam na www.barbrafeszyn.pl 🍉🍉 @orlypolska 🍉 #barbrafeszyn #nails2inspire #naillove #nailart #Nails #naildesigns #nailswag #nailstagram #naillover #nail #nailpolish #nailslove #manicure #mani #lovenails #loveit #orly #colorblast #orlynails #spring #springcollection #wiosna #kolekcja #springnails #watermelon #orlycolorplay A photo posted by Basia Sobas (@barbrafeszyn) on May 4, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

We’re digging this pastel gradient watermelon mani, posted by Reddit user barbrafeszy. It’s an unexpected twist on the standard.

And how about this super fresh peach mani, also by Reddit’s barbrafeszy? That has to be the perfect color.

Going #banana for #banananails #cộnghoàchuốicủanhư A photo posted by Nhu V Dang (@nhuv) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

We’re going bananas over these banana nails by Instagram user nhuv.

😍😍😍 #banananails #nails #yellownails #гельлак A photo posted by Diana (@hopeless_wanderer1) on Apr 27, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

Instagram user Hopelesswanderer1 created some super fresh banana nails, too. That bright yellow was the perfect choice.

Truskaweczki 🍓moje ulubione owoce, nie mogę się doczekać sezonu 💟 Strawberries 🍓 my favourite fruits, can't wait for the season 💟 #strawberries #strawberrynails #strawberrymani #fruitnails #fruitnailart #nails #mani #instanails #nailstagram #instamani #nailsoftheday #nailart #nails2inspire #nailswag #nailsofinstagram #nailartclub #nailartaddict #nailartaddiction #polishaholic @bornprettystorenailart @bornprettystamping A photo posted by JoanneD (@joanna27d) on May 2, 2016 at 3:11am PDT

We’re loving the texture and designs on this strawberry mani by Instagram user joanna27d.

Getting ready for back to school?! As teacher all I can think about are apples for September! 😁 So I created a bunch of apples on my nails using @shoplvx Caicos as the base and sealed it with @essiepolish Matte About You. 🍎 A photo posted by Ana™ (@magicallypolished) on Aug 24, 2015 at 11:24am PDT

Does the “an apple a day” mantra work if we’re talking about nail designs? Design by Instagram user magicallypolished.

Loudest nails ever?😆🍓🍌🍑🍉🍒🍐🍇🍍.. . These were a strugggggle. They took me 4 days, 2 or 3 nails at a time lol. I just didn't have my normal chunk of nail time so I had to do them a little here and there. Total pain, but I really like them! P.s. how satisfying is this picture though... #fruitnailart #fruitnails #strawberries #bananas #blueberries #peaches #blackberries #watermelon #cherries #pears #raspberries #pineapple #nailart #craftyfingers #nails2inspire #instanails #thenailartstory #nailsoftheweek #nailpolismuseum #nailfashion #nailartappreciation #sydviciousnails A photo posted by Syd.⚡ (@sydvicious88) on May 6, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

This is a fruit masterpiece, if you ask us. Created by Instagram user sydvicious88, who said it took her four whole days to complete the manicure. Now that is dedication.

Summer fruits nails 🍉🍊🍓 A photo posted by Cienistość Nail Art Bloger (@thecieniu) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

This multi-fruit mani, by Instagram user thecieniu, isn’t as complex as above. It still incorporates lots of fruit, though.