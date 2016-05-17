Feast Your Eyes on This Kylie Jenner Lip Kit Mani

Some designs are just too fun to be contained. Just look at Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji line, which pretty quickly jumped from our phone screens to insanely cute nail art. So we had to figure it was just a matter of time before Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits also got a multitude of manicure treatments…and here we are.

[READ: 10 Fruity Manicures For Your Summer Nail Inspo]

K Y L I E 💅🏼 By the best @adoredollsparlour @kyliecosmetics @kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #kylielipkits A photo posted by 🎀 Jasmine Hand - Makeup Artist (@makeupby_jaz) on May 10, 2016 at 12:39am PDT

Australian makeup artist/YouTuber Jasmine Hand walked into Adore Dolls Parlour and requested nails that replicate Jenner’s matte Lip Kit tubes. The finished product is so gorgeous and the shades match up shockingly well.

[READ: These Fingerless Gloves Keep Your Hands Pretty – Seriously]

Since Kardashian recently took the plunge on getting her own Kimoji mani after seeing the look go viral on her legions of fans, wonder how long it will take for Jenner to follow suit with similar Lip Kit nails. How epic would it be if she announced a new collection of Lip Kit shades via a manicure?