Fashion-Inspired Nail Art in Case You're Not at Fashion Week

Let's be real—any type of nail art is pretty cool AF. And most of the time when we do our nails, it usually turns out like finger paintings, so even the most basic manicures are major achievements in our eyes. Thanks to Instagram, nail art isn't hard to come by (for real, check your explore page), but it is easy to get overwhelmed. But this morning, we came across what is possibly our favorite nail art account of all time—nail artist Taryn Multack, or Miss Ladyfinger, who is fulfilling both our fashion and nail art cravings with her Instagram.

And if you're not jet-setting around the world to Milan and Paris for fashion month, but still legit drool over every single photo that pops up on your feed, you will definitely appreciate what you see below.

RELATED: Lancôme Reinvented Its Iconic L'Absolu Rouge Lipsticks

creatures A photo posted by taryn multack (@missladyfinger) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

y • e • e • z • y • A photo posted by taryn multack (@missladyfinger) on Sep 9, 2016 at 5:58am PDT

wisped away in @dvf A photo posted by taryn multack (@missladyfinger) on Sep 5, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

F O R M A T I O N A photo posted by taryn multack (@missladyfinger) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:51am PDT

taylor ✔️ marc ✔️ A photo posted by taryn multack (@missladyfinger) on Sep 20, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

Taryn takes looks from fashion week shows, along with designers dresses seen on celebrities (um, like Bey above), and creates nail art inspired by them—and then collages the snaps into the prettiest Instagram photos ever.

Taryn's latest work is a Marc Jacobs-inspired pastel and glitter chevron nail art look from the Spring/Summer '17 NYFW show. And while the Creatures of Comfort design gets an A+ in our book, our favorite has to be the Beyonce and Blue Ivy-inspired moment from the VMAs.

RELATED: All of the Face Masks You Should Wear While Watching Primetime TV This Fall

Would you expect anything less glam for Beyonce and Blue?