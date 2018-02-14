8 Dark Nail Polishes to Try When You're Sick of Your Black Manicure

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Feb 14, 2018

The days are cooler and the sun sets earlier, now that we’re in the midst of winter your nail polish lineup probably reflects how you’re feeling this season: dark and moody.

Let’s face it, you can never go wrong with a basic black lacquer but sometimes you might have the urge to step out of your manicure comfort zone. So when the mood for a little bit of color hits you, reach for a deep, rich, seasonally-appropriate shade instead.

The following 10 nail polishes will have your manicures covered for the rest of the season.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Jinsoon Nail Polish In Dandy

A soft blue with a hint of purple will look just dandy on your nails. As if the shade isn't enough to love, this long-wear formula will stay chip-free for days. 

2 of 9 Courtesy

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Washed Denim 

Not quite gray, not quite blue, this Chanel polish is the *perfect* in-between shade for people who can never decide on a polish color.

3 of 9 Courtesy

OPI Nail Polish In CIA=Color Is Awesome 

This polish's name says it all. The color truly is awesome. 

4 of 9 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer In Delphine 

Not quite tan, not quite purple, this mauve shade is a cool alternative to a nude mani. 

5 of 9 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color In After Midnight 

If you're a fan of DIY manis, the finished product of this gorgeous purple is a salon gel manicure finish without having to leave your couch. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish In Bang The Dream 

The proof is in the polish: You can never go wrong with a little bit of shimmer. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

NARS Nail Polish In Endless Night 

This burnt oxblood color is dark, vampy, and glorious. 

8 of 9 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Color In Bamboost 

A dark polish that lasts, is easy to remove, and doesn't leave nails discolored? Sally Hansen's new argan oil-infused formula checks off all those boxes. 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Bang On!

Not only is looking at this cool blue shade super calming, it makes for a great mani color, too. 

