6 Gorgeous Essie Nail Polish Colors for Every Occasion

When it comes to nail polish, we can’t deny Essie is one of the most popular brands out there. With so many amazing colors to choose from, it’s impossible not to have one (or ten!) of them in your collection.

Whether you’re a serious nail polish collector or curated your collection solely on temptation-buying super cute colors you see at the drugstore, everyone needs a few basic colors in their kit that work for any occasion. These Essie colors will make the perfect addition to your collection, and they’re great for everything from everyday wear to formal events.

Must-Have Neutral: Topless and Barefoot

Essie’s Topless and Barefoot is the kind of neutral you can wear from the beach to a wedding. It’s super subtle but pretty enough to get noticed.

Must-Have Mauve: Island Hopping

This mauve is so versatile, it works for any season. It’s just the right amount of subdued, so you can wear it both for a night out and at brunch the next day.

Must-Have Red: Bordeaux

Bordeaux is the perfect red for anyone who needs an elegant (and not-too-flashy) red in their collection.

Must-Have Pink: Mademoiselle

This Essie color is a classic. Sheer and pink, it’s great for French manicures — or when you’re just in the mood for a cute sheen of baby pink.

Must-Have White: Marshmallow

Marshmallow is a wonderful off-white for when you want white nails but don’t want them to look too bright. This shade has a bit of a gray tint that gives it a softer look.

Must-Have Gray: Smokin’ Hot

Dark polish is definitely a staple in any collection. Smokin’ Hot is a deep, shiny gray that works with professional, formal, and casual outfits.

