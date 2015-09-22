You Won't Believe Essie's 10 Best-Selling Shades

We all have our go-to shades of Essie nail polish—for each season, if you're a true fan. So when we saw The Zoe Report got their hands on Essie's 10 best-selling shades, we had to see if our personal favorites made the list. To our surprise, most made the cut! As expected, classics like Ballet Slippers, Bikini So Teeny, and Mint Candy Apple topped the chart, but there was a noticeable lack of polishes for fall and winter. I don't know about you, but I get just as excited for my maroons and deep navies for fall as I do my bright and pastel shades for spring.

Scroll to see Essie's 10 best-sellers—and don't even pretend like you don't already have most in your collection.

Elysia Berman

(from left to right)

1. Sugar Daddy, $8.50; ulta.com

2. Ballet Slippers, $8.50; ulta.com

3. Bikini So Teeny, $8.50; ulta.com

4. Mint Candy Apple, $8.50; ulta.com

5. Mademoiselle, $8.50; ulta.com

Elysia Berman

(from left to right)

6. Smokin' Hot, $8.50; ulta.com

7. Blanc, $8.50; ulta.com

8. Eternal Optimist, $8.50; ulta.com

9. Muchi, Muchi, $8.50; target.com

10. Wicked, $8.50; ulta.com