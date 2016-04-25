Essie Has A New Shade To Celebrate Their Birthday

Essie has a knack for creating iconic nail polish shades with equally iconic names — Starry Starry night and ballet slippers anyone?? To celebrate their 35th birthday AND their 1,000th shade they will be releasing a limited edition color called Aim To Misbehave. The color is a shimmery sparkly gold yellow (and possibly the nail polish embodiment of Belle’s yellow ball gown).

Courtesy

The yellow hue is perfect for the warm sunny weather and will be released as part of Essie’s summer collection on May 31st, retailing for $9. If you’re planning on adding this to your nail polish collection, stay alert —Essie’s shades tend to gain cult status before they even retail.