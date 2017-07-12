If you grew up in the '90s, there's a good chance that Prince Derek from the The Swan Princess was one of your first childhood crushes and the reason why you re-watched your VHS copy of the film until you burned the tape from rewinding it so many times.

Thanks to Espionage Cosmetics, a cruelty-free makeup brand that specializes in "nerd makeup," you can revisit your daydreams about becoming Princess Odette with its upcoming official Swan Princess nail wrap collection.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The wraps are available in three different colorways (one of which even glows in the dark), and come in packs of 22 at $12 each, which works out to two '90s cartoon-inspired manis.

Is you inner 10-year-old excited? Us too. But, you'll have to wait until September to get your hands on this nostalgia-fueled collection. However, you can pre-order a set (or all three) by heading to espionagecosmetics.com. Before grabbing your credit card, scroll down to see the three different nail wrap designs in The Swan Princesss collection.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty